New Kids On The Block: Jonathan Knight-Rodr & More Mourn Tommy Page: Fan Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

So sad. Tommy Page’s death devastated people from all over the world on March 4, including boy band New Kids on the Block, who he closely worked with. Jonathan Knight-Rodr, Donnie Wahlberg and more shared their condolences and kind words.

This is heartbreaking. Many people are still coming to terms with Tommy Page‘s sudden passing, including the members of New Kids on the Block. The ’90s group reacted to his shocking death on March 4, shortly after it was reported he was found dead at the age of 46 of an apparent suicide. Jonathan Knight-Rodr, 48, took to social media with his condolences, writing, “In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage.” That was only the beginning of the touching tributes in store for the pop star.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to @Tommypage's family. You will be forever missed. Rest In Peace our friend #RIPTommyPage pic.twitter.com/jW4AahUquB — NKOTB (@NKOTB) March 5, 2017

In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage — Jonathan Knight-Rodr (@JonathanRKnight) March 4, 2017

Goodbye Tommy Page. I loved you and your songs and will miss you. I had the privilege to meet you once and I will never forget it. RIP🌈 — Agnes (@agnes_sl) March 5, 2017

One of my favorite singers as a teenager past away. #riptommypage #TommyPage I'll Be Your Everything will alway play in my ❤️ — Stephanie (@lovmi3kidz) March 5, 2017

RIP Tommy Page… my first crush 😞 — Munirah Zulkaple (@munirah_2032) March 5, 2017

RIP Tommy Page *plays A Shoulder to Cry on 10 times* — brekkered dracorpius (@eucinra) March 5, 2017

Donnie Wahlberg, 47, shared his own sweet message as well as the trending hashtag, “#RIPTommyPage.” Danny Wood, 47, even voiced his sadness by posting a video clip of Tommy’s No. 1 hit “I’ll Be Your Everything” in 1990. The boy band has a ton of history with the late star, since Tommy’s single was co-written by NKOTB’s Jordan Knight, 46, and Danny. On top of that, it was co-produced by Donnie. The crew spent countless hours on the road with Tommy.

The NKOTB also shared a heartwarming tribute via their social media page, and several fans followed suit by sharing their own memories of the late star. One person wrote, “Goodbye Tommy Page. I loved you and your songs and will miss you. I had the privilege to meet you once and I will never forget it. RIP🌈.” Another sweetly added, “One of my favorite singers as a teenager past away. #riptommypage #TommyPage I’ll Be Your Everything will always play in my ❤️.”

An emotional Facebook post written by journalist Michael Musto stated that the “A Shoulder to Cry On” singer had been struggling with depression and died on March 3. His tragic death was later confirmed by Billboard. Tommy is survived by his husband, Charlie, their three kids, and his brother Jimmy Page. We’re keeping all of his loved ones in our thoughts during this tough time.

HollywoodLifers, leave your condolences for Tommy’s family and friends below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.