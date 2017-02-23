‘L&HH’ Tommie Lee Shading Meek Mill After Rumored Fling? See Her Cryptic Message

REX/Shutterstock

PLOT TWIST! With Tommie Lee returning to ‘L&HH,’ her rocky love life with Meek Mill is a major topic of interest right now. Unfortunately, their rumored fling might have just crumbled right before our eyes, and we’ve got the cryptic tweets to prove it!

Not excited for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta? Well, YOU SHOULD BE! Tommie Lee, 32, is making her return on Mar 8., just in time for her rumored romance with Meek Mill, 29, to unravel on screen. Within a matter of days, the reality star posted a series of tweets that seemingly throw A LOT of shade at the rapper. First she wrote, “People come and go don’t trip” on Feb. 22 followed by, “If he loves you he needs to show you that he loves you” the next day. That HAS to be directed at Meek, right? After all, they were rumored to be dating just a month ago. So much can change in Hollywood so quickly!

People Come & Go So Don't Trip 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Tommie Lee (@TommieLHHATL) February 23, 2017

If he loves you he need to show you that he loves you 🌸 — Tommie Lee (@TommieLHHATL) February 23, 2017

While the reason behind Tommie’s sudden shade remains a mystery, there’s a good chance Nicki Minaj had something to do with it. Meek and Tommie started hanging out in early Jan., just after he and the “Black Barbies” rapper spent New Year’s Eve apart, according to MediaTakeOut. When it comes to Nicki and Meek, things are never really over. Even after their split, Meek was lusting after her body and their sizzling sex life. Meek would be lying if he said he didn’t miss Nicki,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses the intimacy, sex, and the love their shared.”

If you don’t know Tommie’s personality, let’s just say she doesn’t take ANY sh*t! The brunette beauty was sent to prison in Sept. 2016 after a feud with L&HH cast member Joseline Hernandez turned explosive. Tommie made “terroristic threats” towards Joseline, and threatened to kill her, according to TMZ. It’s probably a good idea not to mess with her!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tommie is shading Meek in those tweets? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.