Sarah Michelle Gellar Slams ‘Cheesy’ Britney Spears Biopic & She’s Not Alone — See Tweets

Fellow ’90s queens always have each other’s back! The vampire slayer herself — Sarah Michelle Gellar — came at Lifetime hard on Feb. 18 when their Britney Spears biopic did not do the pop queen justice.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 39, was one of the many Britney Spears, 35, fans who tuned in to watch the Lifetime biopic Britney Ever After on Feb. 18 — and also among the many who HATED the unintentionally hilarious TV movie. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star took to Twitter during the biopic’s premiere to live tweet the entire thing and OMG did we love every minute of it! Seriously, SMG’s commentary may have been as good as the movie was bad (does that make sense?).

“Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? ‘Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese’ that’s a direct quote!!” Sarah tweeted to start off her epic tirade. “Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women?” the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress added just a few minutes later. It only got better from there, with SMG sharing clips from the TV movie, funny memes mocking the performances and even defending HERSELF, when at one point the actress thought the characters said they had “partied with Buffy.” “Y’all I think they meant a different #buffy,” Sarah tweeted, much to the delight of slayer fans everywhere.

Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? "Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese" that's a direct quote!! — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women? — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Highest of highs and lowest of lows all in one moment #britneyeverafter #OppositeofOscar pic.twitter.com/8EfTgiYf3H — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Y'all I think they meant a different #buffy #britneyeverafter — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

"Hey where my pinky gone I been thinkn bout her since dawn and she's so bangin everyone's like dang if I don't see her soon I'll go insane" — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Shakespeare probably #britneyeverafter …..and goodnight — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

But SMG wasn’t alone in her hatred of this biopic, with celebs like Snooki, Tyler Oakley and Jeffree Star all jumping on Twitter to bash it as well. Wow, if OTHER stars are this upset about how horrible this movie was can you even imagine how Britney feels right now?

I wonder what Britney thinks of this movie. #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Ws15pIG0dk — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right y'all, she does NOT deserve THIS!! — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

Anyone else watch #BritneyEverAfter??? I feel disrespected!! 😱 @britneyspears didn't deserve that!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 19, 2017

The biopic, which has been hyped by Lifetime for months and does NOT have the blessing of the Spears family, was trashed by many fans who either thought it was so bad it was good, or just, you know, bad. The film follows the famous pop star (played by Natasha Bassett) throughout her early career and relationships and isn’t receiving great reviews from critics either.

