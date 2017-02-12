Emma Stone Hugs Ex Andrew Garfield After Epic BAFTAs Win & Twitter’s Freaking Out

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield had a moment when she hugged her ex at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 12 and everyone is talking about it!

Look at these two! Emma Stone, 28, gave her ex Andrew Garfield, 33, a hug after her win while attending the EE British Academy Film Awards or the BAFTAs on Feb. 12. When Emma’s name was announced as the Best Actress for her incredible performance in La La Land, she looked beyond excited and even gave a huge embrace to Andrew. Aw! Even though these two broke up, the obviously still care about each other and even shared a hug the night before at a BAFTA pre-party.

EMMA AND ANDREW HUGGED I REPEAT EMMA AND ANDREW HUGGED — rawa (@stonesswift) February 12, 2017

Twitter could not even handle these two being in the same room, let alone sharing a hug. Many tweets were written in all caps. “ATTENTION,” one user wrote, “EMMA STONE WON BEST ACTRESS AT THE BAFTA 2017 AND SHE JUST TALKED IN RAN TO ANDREW GARFIELD AND HUGGED HIM.” Yeah, you could say people are fired up about this.

ATTENTION, #EMMASTONE WON BEST ACTRESS AT THE #BAFTA2017 AND SHE

JUST WALKED BACK IN RAN TO #ANDREWGARFIELD AND HUGGED HIM!!!!!! ❤ — Andrew Garfield News (@AndrewGarfieldN) February 12, 2017

okay sorry but can Emma Roberts and Andrew Garfield stop living lies and just back together i need this please and thanks — jolly rae !!! (@raedorito) February 12, 2017

The stars totally lit up the red carpet with some stellar looks on the London red carpet. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton looked stunning in a off the shoulder black floral gown while Emma rocked an edgy blunging dress with pants peaking out underneath. Love it! Awards season is definitely heating up! The BAFTAs even fell on the same night as the Grammys back in the States!

As the Academy Awards get closer and closer, the Oscar race is shaping up. Will La La Land continue its domination at the BAFTAs or will Moonlight stage an upset or even British film I, Daniel Blake? The BAFTAs do take special time to honor British filmmaking so we’ll have to see what happens!



