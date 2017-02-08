Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Expecting Their 1st Child? — See His Adorable Tweet

REX/Shutterstock

Say WHAT? Spencer Pratt & wife Heidi Montag sparked MAJOR pregnancy rumors after Spencer took to Twitter on Feb. 7 and admitted he had baby names on the brain! But that’s not all the reality star revealed — you’ll freak when you see what ELSE he had to say about his and Heidi’s baby plans!

Omg! Heidi Montag, 30, and Spencer Pratt, 33, are going to be parents soon! Hinting over Twitter that his wife could already be pregnant, Spencer took to the social media site on Feb. 7 to get something off his chest. “Impossible picking baby names because every name reminds me of someone I don’t like,” he wrote to his one million followers. Needless to say, he immediately attracted a whirlwind of responses.

One fan even offered up a name suggestion, what about speidi??? ,” Speidi referring to Spencer and Heidi’s couple nickname. To that Spencer replied, “On the list.” However, another fan asked the star if it was official, tweeting “Is Heidi pregnant?” Spencer simply said, “Hopefully soon.” So while the two are apparently not pregnant YET, it’s safe to say they’re trying — and plan on having a baby within the year. SO exciting!

The lovebirds have been married since 2009, and, as of late, have not been shy about vocalizing their want to start a family. In fact, the pair — who appeared on the All Stars version of Celebrity Big Brother recently — said before they went into the house that they would be trying to conceive the first CBB baby.

Perhaps Speidi feels added pressure to get pregnant after Lauren Conrad, 31, announced HER first pregnancy earlier this year. After all, Spencer and Heidi have openly been at odds with Lauren for years since they starred together on The Hills. Maybe there’s some baby-making competition going on? Either way, we hope Heidi and Spencer get their wish soon to start a family! As crazy as their reputation may be, we’re sure they’ll make loving parents.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Heidi is pregnant? Will she and Spencer get pregnant soon if they’re not already?

