Judge Neil Gorsuch: Americans Slam Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

Courtesy of Twitter

It’s official: President Donald Trump has selected Neil Gorsuch to be his nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and Americans are not happy with his choice. Just over a week into his presidency, citizens are slamming him for making what they see as yet another big mistake!

Well, that didn’t take long! It’s been 11 days since President Donald Trump, 70, was inaugurated, and he’s already moved forward with one of the biggest decisions he has to make: picking a Supreme Court justice to fill the ninth seat. The seat on the bench has been open since February 2016, when former Justice Antonin Scalia died, but Congress shockingly blocked President Barack Obama‘s every attempt to nominate his own pick, Judge Merrick Garland.

Now, it looks like Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, 49, could be joining John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Samuel Anthony Alito, Jr., Stephen G. Breyer, and Clarence Thomas on the bench.

Clearly, this isn’t sitting well with many Americans, who are scared that Neil’s hyper-conservative politics and rulings are going to affect the Supreme Court’s decisions for the worse. He will likely be anti-abortion and famously sided with religious organizations when Hobby Lobby didn’t want to provide their employees with birth control under Obamacare. Americans spoke out on Twitter about the disappointing announcement:

Gorsuch not great when it comes to police brutality #NeilGorsuch https://t.co/LZQ4LaawJo — Sara Ackerman (@saramikaila) February 1, 2017

#NeilGorsuch is what I assume the Grinch who stole Christmas looks like when he's shaved — Mr. Mayhem (@Jake_Sutton) February 1, 2017

In a 2005 speech, #NeilGorsuch said that judges should strive "to apply the law as it is, focusing backward, not forward," — Ziggy Daddy™ (@Ziggy_Daddy) February 1, 2017

Trump 's SCOTUS nominee is carbon copy of Scalia apparently #NeilGorsuch — Pamela 🐯🐧🦁🐶🐘🐬 (@pamela_pam123) February 1, 2017

#NeilGorsuch believes that euthanasia and assisted suicide should never be legal. He'd rather that people suffer than die with dignity. — optimistic ben 🌻 (@SOCALSIVAN) February 1, 2017

The #Babyboomer war on America rages on w/ #NeilGorsuch. Work harder guys, our parents who vote to fuck us over depend those SS checks — Mark Loehrer (@PubPolHist) February 1, 2017

The Trump administration, of course, definitely disagrees with all of the above. Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the Supreme Court nominee “will be a worthy successor” to late Antonin Scalia and will make “all Americans very, very proud.”

The confirmation process is expected to drag out for at least a few months, with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley expecting him to be sworn in sometime in April. That is, however, if the Democrats cooperate and don’t pull something like the Republicans did in 2016 to Obama and Garland. This all depends on whether or not there’s going to be a partisan fight in Congress!

HollywoodLifers, do you support Trump’s Supreme Court nominee choice? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.