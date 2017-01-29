Ashton Kutcher Tweets His ‘Blood Is Boiling’ Over Muslim Ban: My Wife Was A Refugee

REX/Shutterstock

Ashton Kutcher is absolutely livid over Donald Trump’s Muslim immigrant ban. The ‘Ranch’ actor revealed he was outraged at the discrimination on Jan. 29, claiming his ‘blood is boiling’ since his wife Mila Kunis was a refugee! See his angry tweets!

Ashton Kutcher, 38, fired off a series of politically-charged tweets on Jan. 29, in response to President Donald Trump‘s immigration travel ban which was recently put into effect. The actor addressed how his wife, Mila Kunis, 33, emigrated from her native Ukraine to the United States in the 1990s. He angrily wrote, “my wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!” Ashton was clearly outraged by the the executive order, which banned refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

As an American I respect my president but I do not respect this policy. #ABetterWay — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

If standing for the America that doesn't discriminate makes me a left wing actor who is out of touch. Fuck it. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

The Ranch actor added, “We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability. As an American I respect my president but I do not respect this policy.” Even though Ashton was flooded with messages that claimed he was out of touch, he stuck to his ground. “If standing for the America that doesn’t discriminate makes me a left-wing actor who is out of touch. F**k it.”

Mila was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi in 1983, growing up in communist Russia. In 1991, at the age of seven, she moved to Los Angeles with her parents Mark and Elvira, as well as her brother Mark. Clearly the cause is near and dear to Ashton’s heart. “My parents both had amazing jobs, and I was very lucky,” Mila told The Telegraph in September 2011. “We were not poor when we lived in Russia, whereas most people were very unfortunate. My parents thought that my brother and I would have no future there, though, so we moved to the United States.”

Ashton also made his voice heard at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29, taking the stage with a profound message. “Good evening fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” he said. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you.” The crowd roared in applause, clearly agreeing with him!

