Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus & More React With Angry Tweets

Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 27 to bar refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. — and the stars are NOT having it! Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and more voiced their frustration. See the angry tweets!

Donald Trump, 70, signed a very serious and controversial executive order on Jan. 27, barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days. Needless to say, people from all over the country were enraged — including stars like Rihanna and Miley Cyrus. Luckily, a federal court has granted an emergency stay blocking the deportation of migrants detained at airports around the United States. However, that didn’t stop the stars from speaking their minds with very profound and angry tweets!

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

I hope we're all paying attention. https://t.co/vcpcdquogB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2017

LA Protest on #Muslimban TODAY 1-5 at Federal Immigration Office, 300 N. Los Angeles St. https://t.co/y2KOOJmqWx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 28, 2017

Sick to my stomach today about the #MuslimBan

Don't understand why? Go to @Stl_Manifest & learn the awful history of US rejecting refugees — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 28, 2017

Refugees are FLEEING TERROR. They are not terrorists. #muslimban — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 28, 2017

I feel nauseous and truly ill over the current state of our country — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 29, 2017

Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017

I just made a donation to @theIRC to support refugees fleeing war and despair. Join me if you can. https://t.co/hKKaz3T5fc — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 28, 2017

Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always. — Twitter (@Twitter) January 29, 2017

Rihanna wrote, “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!” Miley shared a montage of colorful photos of the Statue of Liberty with a caption that read, “stand with immigrants.” John Legend lent his services to a helpful cause, while also reaching out to others, “I just made a donation to @theIRC to support refugees fleeing war and despair. Join me if you can.” His wife, Chrissy Teigen added, “Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core.”

Mark Ruffalo explained, “Trump’s Muslim entry ban targets refugees, not terrorists – and skips over his own business interests… sad…unfair.” Meanwhile, Michael Moore also voiced his sincerest apologies with a heartfelt post reading, “To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man.” That was only the start of the outrage caused by Donald’s executive order.

It seems their voices, among many others, were heard loud and clear. Under the issued stay, none of the travelers held at airports across the nation can be sent back. This news came shortly after innocent immigrants and refugees were detained and chaos ensued at major airports throughout the country. The stars are clearly ready to take a stand and fight for the cause!

