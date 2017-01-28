Kodak Black Posts NSFW Hotel Room Sex Video & Fans Blast Him As ‘Disgusting’

Courtesy of Instagram

Kodak Black aired a sex tape starring him and a mystery woman on Instagram Live! The NSFW video lasted just long enough that all of his fans saw it, and he’s now facing serious backlash. See fan Twitter response here!

Yikes! Kodak Black, 19, has found himself at the center of controversy once again, after the rapper debuted extremely inappropriate video of him engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman on Instagram Live! The raunchy video footage that has now been erased from the social media app, shows Kodak and several other male friends in what appears to be a hotel room, receiving oral sex from an anonymous woman.

The video was shared just before the rapper was scheduled to perform at the Echostage venue in Washington DC on Jan. 26. After the video on Instagram Live began to pick up traffic, many fans quickly shared their reactions to the raunchy footage on Twitter. “Kodak Black gotta be the dumbest artist ever! Pending sexual assault case and you record you and your boys running a train on a girl,” one fan tweeted on Jan. 26. “Time for yall to let Kodak Black fade to the abyss. Dude is trash as a person and as a rapper,” another person stated.

Kodak Black gotta be the dumbest artist ever! Pending sexual assault case and you record you and your boys running a train on a girl? — Al Weezy (@Nternational_Al) January 27, 2017

Kodak Black is a disgusting human being — Mr. Magic (@N3P7UNE) January 27, 2017

Time for yall to let Kodak Black fade to the abyss. Dude is trash as a person and as a rapper. — Jordan J Clemons (@JordanJClemons) January 27, 2017

So Kodak Black, whom is fighting rape charges, recorded him and his homies running a train on Instagram LIVE.. pic.twitter.com/TFlgCOtzYu — BIG DRACO Hub (@KENNotBeStopped) January 27, 2017

Kodak black is trash af for putting that girl on IG live. That is so sad. She has no self respect I feel bad for her. — 🌿🐘 (@azhane_xo) January 27, 2017

Kodak Black needs to be banned from IG Live your fans don't need to see how much you lack respect for women — admirekyrie (@admirekyrie) January 27, 2017

Cancel Kodak Black — nasto ratatouille (@ThisDudeBrendan) January 27, 2017

Sometime Idk Wtf Be Going Through My Head That Be Making Me Do The Things That I Do — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 27, 2017

Some other people pointed out the fact that Kodak is currently facing sexual assault charges. The rapper was reportedly extradited to South Carolina in Nov. 2016, after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room. Kodak whose real name is Dieuson Octave, allegedly forced himself onto the woman after she repeatedly said “no,” according to the Sun Sentinel. After spending some time in jail, the rapper was released on a $100,000 bail. But he has been banned from South Carolina pending his case.

Kodak hasn’t directly addressed the issue, but he jumped on Twitter on Jan. 26, seemingly questioning his own behavior. “Sometime Idk Wtf Be Going Through My Head That Be Making Me Do The Things That I Do,” he wrote. It’s not clear what was going through his head at the time he posted the video, but hopefully this will be the first step in changing his ways.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Kodak sharing his sex tape on IG Live? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.