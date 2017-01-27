‘Harry Potter’ Cast Devastated Over John Hurt’s Tragic Death — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Tonight, the wizardly cast of ‘Harry Potter’ will light up the sky with their wands. In wake of John Hurt’s tragic death, Hogwarts scholars and muggles alike are taking to Twitter to mourn the loss of their dear co-star. Read the emotional messages, here!

Does a wizard ever truly die? Or do they make like Professor Dumbledore’s phoenix and continuously rise from the ashes? John Hurt, 77, known as the Elephant Man and Mr. Ollivander in three Harry Potter films, died on Jan. 27 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. The Derbyshire-born actor was reportedly given the all clear in Oct. 2015, making his passing all that more shocking and heartbreaking. The world of Harry Potter is in mourning, but will never forget the amazing impact John left on them over the years of filming.

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

So so sad to have lost such an extraordinary talent and friend. Sir John Hurt. R. I. P. pic.twitter.com/J2eMMBVNLB — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 28, 2017

While most millennials will remember John as Mr. Ollivander, his career was so much more expansive than that! His most memorable projects include David Lynch‘s Elephant Man, sci-fi spectacle Alien, Hellboy, and Indiana Jones & The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — just to name a few. Devoted to his craft, the actor announced in 2015 that despite his cancer diagnosis, he was going to continue working and filming numerous projects.

Sadly, John isn’t the only wizard we’ve lost recently. Alan Rickman, who played fan-favorite Professor Snape, passed away on Jan. 14, 2016 — also due to cancer. The actor reportedly had no idea how severe his illness was until it was too late to do anything about it. Cast mates like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson poured their hearts out on Twitter, having worked side-by-side for most of their childhood. Emma, unfortunately, faced some black lash for her post as fans thought she was using Alan’s death to push her feminist agenda. Our hearts go out to all the wizards and muggles!

