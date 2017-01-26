Mischa Barton: Fans Send Her Love After Hospitalization — See Sweet Messages

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Fans are very worried about Mischa Barton! ‘The OC’ star was reportedly hospitalized after displaying bizarre and concerning behavior on Jan. 26. After the shocking news surfaced, several fans took to social media with sweet and supportive messages!

Mischa Barton, 31, was voluntarily hospitalized for a mental evaluation on Jan. 26, after reportedly behaving very strangely in front of her friends and neighbors. The OC actress was photographed leaning off the edge of her balcony at her West Hollywood home, and sources claimed she was rambling about a range of bizarre topics. After learning of her condition, fans took to social media to send their well-wishes. One person wrote, “I hope all is OK,” while another added, “Heard about the difficulties you’ve been experiencing lately. I hope you feel better soon.”

@MischaBarton Heard about the difficulties you've been experiencing lately. I hope you feel better soon 👍🌼🌺🌸🌻🥀🌹🌷 — Wonder Woman (@wonder_o_woman) January 27, 2017

@MischaBarton I hope all is ok!! 💚 — 💚 Read Us 💚 (@TEEZYBABYEEE) January 27, 2017

Micha Barton will make a comeback, I am positive. everyone will see — adambrodyfan (@adambrodyfan) January 27, 2017

Let's spend less time on #Trump releasing his taxes (he hasn't paid any) and focus on what happened to Mischa Barton. — Andrew MacLeod (@AndrewKMacLeod) January 27, 2017

Shortly after the news made it’s rounds, the hashtag, “prayforMischa,” began taking off on Twitter. One dedicated fan even showed his support alongside a message reading, “Micha Barton will make a comeback, I am positive. everyone will see.” The star was reportedly “rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering, and Ziggy Stardust,” according to TMZ. In the shocking pics, she looks very disheveled, wearing nothing but a white dress shirt and necktie. When sheriffs, deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene, they were originally responding to a call for a jumper or possible overdose. She was later transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Friends and neighbors were worried that she was on the verge of a mental breakdown. It’s clearly heartbreaking for us all to see her in troubling condition. Mischa was previously placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2009, after having what she called a “freak out.” Sadly, the latest ordeal took place two days after her birthday on Jan. 24. We hope she feels better very soon!

