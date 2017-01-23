Taylor Swift Slammed By Fans For Not Attending Women’s March – See Their Furious Shade

3 million people took part in the Women’s March rallies across the world – but Taylor Swift wasn’t one of them. As Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more stars hit the street, Taylor decided to simply tweet her support, which left some of her fans seeing red!

“So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched,” Taylor Swift, 27, tweeted on Jan. 21, while millions of women and men marched in Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles and around the world. “I’m proud to be a woman today, and everyday #WomensMarch.” While this was a great statement from Taylor, a lot of people were unhappy that she decided to merely tweet instead of picking up a sign and joining in with the rest of the crowds.

It wasn’t like the march was empty of celebrities. Rihanna, 28, Ariana Grande, 23, Miley Cyrus, 24, Zendaya, 20, and Taylor’s longtime rival, Katy Perry, 32, were among those who marched in support of women’s rights, one day after Donald Trump, 70, became the 45th president of the United States. With the incoming administration viewed as an immediate threat to LGBT and reproductive rights, millions across the world came out in show of solidarity and resistance.

So, when TayTay decided to skip out, fans were pretty pissed. “Taylor Swift, talking about [how] she’s a feminist but gurl, I don’t see no pics of you at the march?” one twitter user said. Others dragged Taylor for picking and choosing to claim to be a feminist “when feminism benefits you.” Others also pointed out that other stars weren’t afraid to show up. “If Rihanna can show up to a women’s march AND SHE’S RIHANNA, I’m pretty sure Taylor could have made an appearance,” one said.

Though it wasn’t all shade. Some fans came to Taylor’s defense, saying that there are many ways to show support for women. Others also pointed out that Beyonce, 35, wasn’t seen at any of the marches. However, one claimed that Bey’s company sponsored the march.

Katy perry, Ariana grande, Taylor swift & miley Cyrus practicing what they preach at the #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/qtj1IQC4Ha — 🌼 (@JustinOutsold) January 21, 2017

As a fan of yours, this is some bullshit. You do not get to pick and choose when feminism benefits you. @taylorswift13 — alyssa (@SOLONIALLRlSE) January 21, 2017

@taylorswift13 you got a bad leg or something? Why didn't you March? — Effie (@MetallicKaty) January 21, 2017

@taylorswift13 so easy to post on twitter, you could have march — Camille 🎣🎣 (@HerWonkEye) January 21, 2017

Listen sis, if @rihanna can show up to a women's march AND SHES RIHANNA, I'm pretty sure @taylorswift13 could have made an appearance. — ✨mundane✨ (@StaleJokez) January 23, 2017

taylor swift couldn't go to the march bc of how famous sh— pic.twitter.com/ygsLQal46r — bubbles (@youngselfie) January 22, 2017

"I can't believe this is all for me!" – Taylor Swift staring down at the Women's March from her penthouse. — Peter Taggart (@petertaggart) January 22, 2017

Taylor Swift stans bringing up Beyonce as an argument to defend Taylor not marching meanwhile Beyonce's company was a sponsor for the march — Adore (@VixenQuinzel) January 23, 2017

taylor swift talking about she a feminist but gurl i didn't see no pics of you at the march??????????? — DiⓋine (@EJaayne) January 23, 2017

I'm still shook to the fact Taylor Swift didn't march. As someone who labels and SELLS herself as a feminist, she let us down. — Peter Wood (@peterwood_) January 23, 2017

Y'all need to back off @taylorswift13 because she wasn't seen at a march. There a re million different ways to support women and she does — Ryan Rhodes (@theryanprhodes) January 23, 2017

Plus, Bey shared her support ahead of the march on Facebook, according to Billboard. “We raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists,” she wrote in her message. “As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change.” Plus, Kim Kardashian, 36, also didn’t match but showed her support digitally, sharing her pride for all the “strong women” via Instagram.

What do you think about Taylor not going to a march, HollywoodLifers? Do you think her absence is a big deal, or do you think her haters are making a bunch of noise over nothing?