Inauguration Day Memes — See The Funniest Images From Trump’s 1st Day As President

Inauguration Day 2017, aka, the best day ever for social media! The reaction to Donald Trump being sworn into office made the internet have a field day, Jan. 20! We’ve rounded up the most hilarious memes and reactions from his first day as president and you’re going to lose it!
Donald Trump, 70, is officially the 45th President of the United States, and of course the internet went wild when it came to his Inauguration Day ceremonies. After the business man turned politician was sworn in Jan. 20 in Washington D.C., social media riled off a bunch of hilarious memes of their take on Trump’s start to his 4-year term as President. Check out the best and funniest memes that made the internet roar with laughter!
If Joan Rivers are still alive #bitchstolemylook #joanrivers #fashionpolice trump #antitrump #biden #pence #makeamericagreatagain #donald #donaldtrump #twitterfingers #president #cnn #lmao #2016 #2017 #obama #war #inauguration #cnn #america #berniesanders #feelthebern #imwither #hillaryclinton #clinton #joannethescammer
Donald Trump Protests In D.C. — SEE PICS
LOL! The internet never fails to put a hysterical spin on any real world event. Twitter also went nuts when it started to rain in D.C. as soon as Trump stepped up to take his oath for office. The gloomy weather, which everyone was skeptical about, held up for most of Inauguration Day, until it was officially time to transfer the power of the presidency over to Trump. As soon as he put his hand on the Lincoln Bible, rain drops started to fall, and social media users claimed it was because “Mother Nature was crying.”
