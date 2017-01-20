Barron Trump Yawns At Presidential Inauguration Like Sasha Obama In ’13: See Funny Pic

Courtesy of CNN & CBS

Barron Trump’s dad Donald may have been getting sworn in as POTUS, but even that historic event wasn’t enough to keep the 10-year-old’s interest! Letting out a massive yawn during the inauguration, Barron immediately drew attention on Twitter — just like when Sasha Obama yawned at her father’s inauguration in 2013. See the hilarious reactions here!

Barron Trump, 10, made it clear at the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration that he would much rather be somewhere else! But honestly, we can’t imagine a 10-year-old who WOULDN’T feel that way! After all, Sasha Obama, 15, was only 11 years old when she fell victim to the televised yawn at her father Barack Obama‘s, inauguration circa 2013.

Immediately spotting the yawn on TV, viewers took to social media to comment on how Barron is the best part of the presidential inauguration! Check out our favorite tweets below:

When #Barrontrump yawns I want to laugh! 😂 he makes watching the the #InaugurationDay a little more interesting! #TrumpInauguration #trump — tp01 (@t_p01) January 20, 2017

And already, Barron Trump is yawning #InaugurationDay — Lesley Mortier (@LesleyMortier) January 20, 2017

Barron trump yawning at d inauguration….we all feel dat way right now #Inauguration — C-3PO (@tundeamg) January 20, 2017

Barron Trump couldn’t look any more bored at the Inauguration even if he tried! — Dave (@tron901) January 20, 2017

Barron Trump is 10 years old. Of course this inauguration is boring for a kid, let him be! #InaugurationDay God Bless the haters — Tita C (@tita_carolganda) January 20, 2017

Barron Trump just stole the show when he yawned behind Trump 😂 — Laura Schlenker (@Schlenk95) January 20, 2017

Barron Trump is def like “wish I could snap chat this shit” — carly agrifolio (@carlyagrifolio) January 20, 2017

Barron Trump is the only funny part of today. #Inauguration — laura markofsky (@LauraElleM) January 20, 2017

Barron also received flak on Jan. 19 when he was noticeably absent from pre-inauguration day festivities — including the concert. Social media users took to Twitter to question where Trump’s youngest child was — some were genuinely concerned while others simply demanded answers. “Okay people let’s stay focused on the things that matter like how is Barron Trump doing? is he okay?” one sympathetic person tweeted.

Another said, “Where the hell is # BarronTrump? The grandkids are there.” Other comments included: “Barron Trump isn’t attending # Inauguration . We need to know the reason for that” and “Ok. The fact that # BarronTrump is not at the # Inauguration w/ that noise and fireworks is 100% proof he is autistic. Why not talk about it?”

And while the reason for Barron’s absence has not been revealed, many were relieved to see the 10-year-old on the morning of Jan. 20 walking to Capitol Hill along with Tiffany Trump, 23, and Ivanka Trump, 35. “Barron Trump is with the family at the Capitol. Calm down people, he’s there and he’s fine! Just saw him on facebook live,” one person tweeted. Phew!

After the inauguration though, Barron and his mom Melania Trump, 46, will reportedly be flying back to their home in New York — just 24 hours later! Why? Melania wants her son to be “as normal as possible,” sources revealed to TMZ, which means she’s insisting Barron finishes his current school year in NYC.

