Chrissy Teigen Proudly Shares Pics Of Her Stretch Marks & Fans Love Her For It

Just when we thought we couldn’t adore Chrissy Teigen anymore, the model had to go and post yet another fabulous pic of her stretch marks — making her the true MVP of celebrity realness! Fans went completely nuts over her candid, unedited photo, and even started posting stretch mark pics of their own. Talk about an inspiration!

Sharing an up-close-and-personal image of her thigh sprinkled with stretch marks, Chrissy Teigen, 31, became nearly every women’s hero on Jan. 18. The model proved all bodies are beautiful with her honest Tweet, and even hilariously captioned the pic “Whatevs.” Is she amazing, or what? Fans completely ate it up too, tweeting their praises for the star and even sharing some pics of their own.

I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they’re so soft — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

@chrissyteigen thank u so much for this omg i grew up hating my body bc of my stretch marks nd had no representation of women w visible stretch marks :( — Olive Scott Whilde (@olivescottwhild) January 19, 2017

@chrissyteigen you’re real as fuck. thanks for reminding everyone that not everyone is 100% flawless (even tho you are and stuff) — marisol. (@drmarixol) January 19, 2017

@chrissyteigen THANK YOU. Normalizing things like stretch marks and cellulite in the public eye is so so important. Thank you. — ashley (@punkscuIIy) January 19, 2017

@chrissyteigen girl I got em there too. You had a baby..like delivered a human to this world so you earned em — Sarah Styers (@Sarah_Styers) January 19, 2017

@chrissyteigen You are now forever my hero. I love you for being real. Thank you. — Susan B (@sborchardt) January 19, 2017

@chrissyteigen Thank you from this girl who is super body conscious right now. 💜💜 — Casey Marie (@MissCaseyMarie) January 19, 2017

@chrissyteigen girl, you had a baby. I’d be more surprised if you didn’t have them. Wear those marks proudly! — ⛓️ jessica ⛓️ (@ironshackle) January 19, 2017

This isn’t even the first time the new mom has so openly shared her “flaws” with the Internet though. In fact, just a few months after giving birth to baby daughter Luna in April, Chrissy shared another pic — this time over Snapchat — pointing out the stretch marks on her thighs. “LOL my thighs have tributaries,” she wrote over the image. And all the way back in 2015, Chrissy posted an Instagram of herself sitting crosslegged with visible marks all over her thighs.

“Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!” she captioned the raw photo. This time around, Chrissy responded to all of her positive feedback by tweeting, “I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they’re so soft.” LOL. Yes, she really IS that amazing!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how real Chrissy is? Do you think all celebrities should be this open?

