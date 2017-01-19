Click to Skip Ad
Chrissy Teigen Proudly Shares Pics Of Her Stretch Marks & Fans Love Her For It

Thu, January 19, 2017
Just when we thought we couldn’t adore Chrissy Teigen anymore, the model had to go and post yet another fabulous pic of her stretch marks — making her the true MVP of celebrity realness! Fans went completely nuts over her candid, unedited photo, and even started posting stretch mark pics of their own. Talk about an inspiration!

Sharing an up-close-and-personal image of her thigh sprinkled with stretch marks, Chrissy Teigen, 31, became nearly every women’s hero on Jan. 18. The model proved all bodies are beautiful with her honest Tweet, and even hilariously captioned the pic “Whatevs.” Is she amazing, or what? Fans completely ate it up too, tweeting their praises for the star and even sharing some pics of their own.

This isn’t even the first time the new mom has so openly shared her “flaws” with the Internet though. In fact, just a few months after giving birth to baby daughter Luna in April, Chrissy shared another pic — this time over Snapchat — pointing out the stretch marks on her thighs. “LOL my thighs have tributaries,” she wrote over the image. And all the way back in 2015, Chrissy posted an Instagram of herself sitting crosslegged with visible marks all over her thighs.

Chrissy Teigen & Baby Luna: See Pics Of The New Mom Breastfeeding Her Daughter

“Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!” she captioned the raw photo. This time around, Chrissy responded to all of her positive feedback by tweeting, “I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they’re so soft.” LOL. Yes, she really IS that amazing!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how real Chrissy is? Do you think all celebrities should be this open?

