Ellen DeGeneres & More Celebs Send Love To Obama On His Last Day As President: See Tweets

This is so bittersweet. Ellen DeGeneres and other celebs offer President Barack Obama an outpouring of thanks and love on his last day in office.
As President Barack Obama, 55, prepares to make way in the White House for incoming President-elect Donald Trump, 70, people are wishing the President a fond farewell. Ellen DeGeneres shared a final Throwback Thursday post of herself dancing with POTUS to accompany her beautiful heartfelt goodbye video to the First Family. “I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife,” she told her audience. Aw!
Other stars like Ansel Elgort and Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to express their fondness for the President. “F—in love you Barack,” Ansel posted. Mindy shared her hopes for the future and wrote, “Thank you, Barack Obama. Can’t wait to see what’s next,” along with an adorable pic of her with the President. Magic Johnson had a heartfelt thank you for President Obama, “Thank you for supporting the LGBTQ community and making sure every American is afforded the same rights.”
Meanwhile Josh Gad looked to ahead with his tweet, “Tomorrow’s a new day in America. Praying 4 the best. Preparing 4 the worst. We must always question. We must always demand. We must be ready.” Chelsea Manning thanked the President for her pardon and for “giving me a chance.”
Author and thriller icon Stephen King wished for another four years with President Obama and tweeted, “I wish anyone other than Donald Trump – left, right, or center – were taking the Oath of Office tomorrow. My preference would be Barack Obama.” Documentarians like Ken Burns and Michael Moore shared similar feelings. There are certainly a lot of emotions going into this transition of power and there are sure to be a lot of major moments over the course of Donald Trump’s inauguration celebrations.
