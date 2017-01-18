Ryan Kelley: Fans Rally Around 3rd ‘Teen Wolf’ Star To Have Alleged Nude Pics Leaked Online

Courtesy of Instagram

Someone is sniffing out these teen wolves, and it needs to STOP! Days after Cody Christian and Tyler Posey’s nude leaks, co-star Ryan Kelley has also fallen victim to hacked cell phone pictures. Fans are beyond furious at this point, so check out the tweets!

Uh-oh! Sounds like the hunks of Teen Wolf have a target on their backs! Ryan Kelley, 30, is not the first, not the second, but the THIRD television co-star to have his alleged pictures leaked online. This scandal comes mere days after Cody Christian and Tyler Posey were targeted by an unknown hacker — maybe the same one! Like the other wolves in his pack, Ryan had the shock of his life on Jan. 18 when he discovered photos of his chiseled chest and manhood plastered all over the internet. This is a disgusting invasion of privacy, and fans are so livid that they’ve created the #WeRespectYouRyan hashtag.

It is already becoming ill, abnormal. At first Cody, later Tyler, and now Ryan?It is an abnormal.They aren't deserving it. #WeRespectYouRyan — xxyz (@oczkovskabieber) January 18, 2017

People don't understand that they're normal guys and for that they deserve respect for their privacy. This has to stop.#WeRespectYouRyan — Memento mori (@gre971) January 18, 2017

Let's spread this hashtag to show Ryan our support! #WeRespectYouRyan — Cody Christian Italy (@CodyChristianIT) January 18, 2017

You can not imagine how much suffering there is for Ryan @the_ryan_kelley #WeRespectYouRyan pic.twitter.com/HwxFxcymE7 — Ter_esahh (@twoskulls0807) January 19, 2017

Ryan didn't want his nudes leaked and y'all are just casually laughing at his privacy being breached….This has to stop. #WeRespectYouRyan — Crystal Reed News (@NewsCrystalReed) January 18, 2017

Cody, then Tyler and now Ryan. WHAT THE HALE #werespectyouryan.

me rn ;-; pic.twitter.com/Bjd2qIW1yY — Cam.☕ (@Univerxemind) January 18, 2017

Ryan is such a good person, he's so sweet and so dedicated to the fans. He absolutely doesn't deserve it! #WeRespectYouRyan — Ryan Kelley Italia (@RyanKelleyItaly) January 18, 2017

cody christian, tyler posey and ryan kelley's nudes got leaked… dylan o'brien's probably changing all his passwords right now — ¡christy (@kitsunechristy) January 18, 2017

A few of the photos are relatively tame, only exposing his face, grey boxer briefs, and incredible six-pack. But one of them is a full-frontal picture of his alleged penis. We say “alleged” because his face is not in the photo, so there’s a slim possibility that it could be a photoshop thing or an entirely different person. We’re honestly shocked at how common these hackings are becoming! What do we need to do to protect ourselves? These unfortunate incidents remind us of the celeb iCloud hacking that went down in 2014.

Ryan hasn’t spoken out about the racy photos yet, but we’re pretty sure he’s pissed! When the same thing happened to Cody, he was “mortified” and “furious,” our sources EXCLUSIVELY told us. “To say he is pissed would not even begin to do justice to the level of his anger right now. But the main feeling he’s experiencing is humiliation. He seriously can’t believe this has happened to him.” At least Ryan has two friends who understand what he’s going through! Hopefully they can help!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you mortified by all these Teen Wolf hackings?!

