Bobby Rainey: Giants Fans Livid Over RB’s Brutal Special Teams Mistake During Game

Did Bobby Rainey’s huge mistake cost his team the match? New York Giants fans are beyond pissed at the running back for fielding the ball during kickoff, instead of letting it go out of bounds. This could have been a game changer, so check out the tweets!

Bobby Rainey, 29, has been playing in the NFL for a long time, but what he did during Sunday’s game (Jan. 8) was a ROOKIE MISTAKE! It was the New York Giants versus the Green Bay Packers when Bobby caught the kickoff that was clearly heading out of bounds. By catching it, the Giants had to give up great field position — and fans are PISSED! The Giants wound up losing by a landslide of 13-38, and some are convinced it’s because of Bobby’s huge playtime error.

Bobby Rainey made sure to have both feet in bounds and complete control before going out of bounds…on a kickoff.pic.twitter.com/0PjSJ7gBFn — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) January 9, 2017

And Bobby rainey shouldn't be allowed to return kicks ever again. — Chris Lawson (@WeddinPlanner24) January 9, 2017

Giants player of the game?? Bobby Rainey who made sure he had both feet down in bounds before stepping out @ his own 3.. On a kickoff!!! — Thomas Rodgers Sr (@ThomasRodgersS1) January 9, 2017

Bobby Rainey shouldn't be in the league — Lord Ocho (@OchoMontana) January 9, 2017

Bobby Rainey: "That kick off is going out of bounds, I'll leave it alone" Rainey to Rainey: "Nah bruh this is your moment" pic.twitter.com/PVMdIotqVA — 6-10 reasons to kms (@whitetwiittter) January 9, 2017

Bobby Rainey was ranked the worst RB in the entire NFL by #NFL1000 — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 9, 2017

Bobby Rainey plays in the NFL. I repeat Bobby Rainey plays in the NFL. #NYGvsGB pic.twitter.com/sh2aZecoCe — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) January 9, 2017

Bobby Rainey just screwed this game. GG — LostNUnbound (@LostNUnbound) January 9, 2017

In his defense, Bobby was never the Giants’ star player to begin with as he’s a third stringer, but this may be a new low for his career. This was a HUGE game for the Giants seeing as it’s the playoffs, and now that they’ve lost to the Packers, their chances at going to the Super Bowl are squashed until next season. The Giants were a main contender this year with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. driving the train, so this defeat must be a bitter pill to swallow.

Needless to say Odell didn’t take it well AT ALL. The wide receiver allegedly punched a hole in the wall, according to ESPN‘s Sal Paolantonio, who also saw the athlete repeatedly banging his head against a door. Not to stir the pot but maybe Odell’s Miami cruise also had something to do with his team’s loss. Odell, Victor Cruz, and a few others flew down to MIA to party it up right before the playoffs, which may have disturbed their focus and concentration for the big game. There’s always next year, guys! Keep your heads up!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Bobby’s kickoff catch cost the Giants the game?

