Paul Ryan Vows To Strip Planned Parenthood Funding & Voters Freak — See Tweets

House Speaker Paul Ryan made jaws drop when he announced on Jan. 5 that as part of their plan to dismantle Obamacare, Republicans will defund Planned Parenthood. Furious voters and celebs have taken to Twitter to give Paul a piece of their mind, vowing to stand with the vital organization. Check it out right here.

Paul Ryan, 46, has vowed to strip Planned Parenthood’s funding, and people everywhere are rightfully infuriated. If the Republicans succeed, health care will be cut off for millions of people who use their services in order to get cancer screenings and birth control, among other preventative services.

Obviously, women, men, celebrities and other politicians took to Twitter to express their outrage over Ryan’s announcement, using the hashtag #IStandWithPP. Take a look:

This is NOT awesome. This is the worst. https://t.co/YxKX7xyVqE — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 5, 2017

Taking away healthcare from people is a way to suppress people, to strip them from energy, dignity and power. #IStandWithPP — Tanya (@DutchDelights13) January 5, 2017

Planned Parenthood gives healthcare to MILLIONS of women who can't afford it. Defunding it is NOT an option #IStandWithPP — a-tray (@sanyatreyi) January 5, 2017

Republicans say repeal hurts no one. Tell that to the millions of women who rely on Planned Parenthood #IStandwithPP https://t.co/5buezjRW92 — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 5, 2017

Hey @SpeakerRyan I know y'all be tweeting (cc: @realDonaldTrump). How do you respond to women like Candice? #IStandWithPP https://t.co/tXg8ppaJRv — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) January 5, 2017

HEY @SpeakerRyan–please get out of my uterus. Affordable and accessible reproductive healthcare matters #IStandWithPP — Eilis Fagan (@eilisfagan) January 5, 2017

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, tells HollywoodLife.com:

“Defunding Planned Parenthood is dangerous to people’s health, it’s unpopular, and it would leave people across the country without care. Two and a half million women, men and young people come through our doors every year for lifesaving care like cancer screenings, birth control, and STI and STD tests, and they cannot afford to have basic reproductive health care attacked. Planned Parenthood has been here for 100 years and we’re going to be here for 100 more. Women and men in this country won’t let politicians like Paul Ryan and Mike Pence take us back decades. It’s likely no accident that this attack was launched the day after Vice President-elect Mike Pence, a long-time opponent of Planned Parenthood, held a closed-door meeting with Speaker Ryan and the Republican leadership. Now that their plan is clear, Planned Parenthood, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the one in five women who have come to Planned Parenthood, the entire public health establishment and the millions of supporters across the country are ready to defend care with everything we’ve got.”

HollywoodLifers, where do you stand on this?

