Bella Thorne Promises New Music In 2017 & Fans Are Stoked

This is going to be a BIG year for Bella Thorne! The singer-turned actress officially confirmed via Twitter that she will be releasing new music in 2017, and now, fans are totally freaking out in anticipation! See the pop star’s announcement, here!

OMG this is really happening! Bella Thorne, 19, said it herself! The blue-haired beauty made the announcement via Twitter on Jan. 2, writing, “Yes it’s true” next to an article that announces new music coming sometime in 2017. Bella has done A LOT of growing up since her Jersey album, and we can’t wait to hear the new material she writes about. “Call It Whatever” and “Boyfriend Material” were some serious pop songs, but over the years, Bella has developed a rock n’ roll personality right before our eyes.

With the stunner’s blue hair and septum piercing, it’s extremely likely that her upcoming album will have some edge to it! She may even be the next Taylor Swift, writing juicy tell-all songs about her ex-boyfriends. In the brief time span of just two weeks, Bella went from dating Tyler Posey to Charlie Puth, proving she’ll have a lot more “Boyfriend Material” to sing about! What’s interesting is that Charlie also promises to have a new album in 2017, so maybe he’ll have something to retaliate.

The last time we saw Charlie and Bella, things weren’t looking too peachy. The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer totally blasted her on Twitter, calling her out as a player and a cheater. Bella fired back, explaining she and Tyler had already been broken up for two weeks and that she had been faithful to the Teen Wolf stud from the beginning. Sounds like Charlie didn’t get that memo. Either way, Bella might be moving on from the BOTH of them, as she was spotted making out with a chick on New Year’s Eve. We have a feeling her new album is going to be something extra special!

HollywoodLifers, how stoked are you for Bella’s upcoming album?

