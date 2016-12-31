Ronda Rousey’s Devastating UFC 207 Loss — Fans Joke She Was ‘Knocked Into Next Week’

REX Shutterstock

Ronda Rousey’s UFC 207 run abruptly ended after she was smacked down by Amanda Nunes. The loss was devastating by that didn’t stop fans from slamming her on Twitter! See their harsh tweets.

Ouch! Many UFC fans had placed their bets on Ronda Rousey, 29, in what was supposed to be her comeback match at the UFC 207 on Dec. 30, but the fighter didn’t deliver. Ronda tragically lost the match to Amanda Nunes, 28, in a technical knockout in the very first round after just 48 seconds in the ring. Insane!

Fans barely got comfortable in their seats before the match was over. In less than a minute the ref called the fight in favor of Amanda on account of Ronda receiving so many blows to the face. Yikes! Fans didn’t waste any time, jumping on Twitter on Dec. 30, to share their reactions to Ronda’s loss. Many of them joked about how bad the fighter had gotten beat, saying that she had already “celebrated the new year after getting punched into next week.” Way harsh, guys.

The last L of 2016 😫😫😫😫😫😫 Ronda Rousey blocking with her face 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZQnqoCJjyG — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 31, 2016

“Honestly @RondaRousey fall from the top was so steep and fast. Only Ja Rule knows how she feel right now. Help her cope,” a fan tweeted. Others made lewd comments about how quick the fight was over. “I feel your pain, @RondaRousey. I know how it feels to last only 48 second with a girl # UFC207,” another person chimed in. That was SO harsh!

BREAKING: ronda rousey has already celebrated new year after getting punched into next week — k e e t 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) December 31, 2016

I feel your pain, @RondaRousey

I know how it feels to last only 48 second with a girl #UFC207 — Sully☃ (@SullyMatin) December 31, 2016

Honestly @RondaRousey fall from the top was so steep and fast. Only Ja Rule knows how she feel right now. Help her cope @Ruleyork — Papi-Mora (@LordMora_) December 31, 2016

Every time Ronda Rousey gets hit she looks like she's never been punched in the face before and doesn't know why it's happening. #UFC207 — Shawna Nicole Walker (@shawnawalker43) December 31, 2016

To be fair Ronda Rousey won the electoral college vote — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 31, 2016

Ronda rousey was fighting like her controller stopped working as soon as the bell rung. — Solomon (@DTEra9) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey's career can be added to the list of things that died in 2016 #UFC207 — Daniel (@Dan_Lovelady) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey statement on #UFC207 : "I won the popular vote, the Russians helped Amanda Nunes win by hacking the UFC" — John Malkovich (@JohnMalko4) December 31, 2016

Next stop for Ronda Rousey… Wrestlemania — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey got knocked into 2017 — No Flakes U Flakey (@BoonkHeadBlack) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey should just put out a Country Mixtape, go on tour with Mike Tyson and hangout with Snoop & Martha Stewart. — Bobby J. (@BobbyJOnline) December 31, 2016

Nunes: forget about Ronda Rousey. She's going to do to movies now and retire. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 31, 2016

Yo! @RondaRousey needs to go ahead and retire… Hang it up. I think she's a hell of a athlete, but these two loses have hurt her bad… — L8BLMR = LateBloomer (@thel8blmr) December 31, 2016

Ronda had a lot on the line with this match, so the fact that she lost probably hurts even more. After taking a year off following her shocking defeat against Holly Holm, 31, in Nov. 2015, Ronda had a lot to prove in order to keep her spot on top. But now that she unfortunately fell short, there is a question of whether she will hang up her career altogether.

Following her victory, Amanda answered that question for her opponent, saying, “that’s it for her.” “For sure, she’s going to retire… You can’t be a champion forever. She has to retire,” Amanda added during a press conference. Many fans agreed, suggesting the fighter could go on to do other things like book and movie deals. Ronda has yet to announce her plans for the next year, but if she does decide to throw in the towel, she’s had a pretty amazing run!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ronda should retire? Let us know your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.