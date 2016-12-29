Billie Lourd Fans Send Love After She Loses Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher In Same Week

So many people are looking out for Billie Lourd in the wake of the deaths of both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, all in a 48 hour period. See the beautiful words of the fans who are coming out in droves to support her in this trying time.
Billie Lourd, 24, is going to need all the love and support she can get right now after losing her mother, Carrie Fisher, 60, and grandma, Debbie Reynolds, 84, in the same week. And while she does have her dear friends, family and co-stars around to comfort her, her fans are offering what support they can give too. So many have taken to Twitter to share some really sweet messages with the Scream Queens star.
Billie Lourd — PICS
“Billie lourd literally lost her mom and her grandma within 48 hours, I can’t even imagine what she’s going through,” one fan tweeted. “billie lourd lost her mother and her grandmother in less than 48 hours. please keep her in your thoughts, she’s gonna need it right now,” another one wrote. “RIP Debbie and Carrie. I actually have no words. All my love and prayers in the world go to Billie Lourd right now,” another user tweeted.
Carrie died on Dec. 28 following a heart attack she suffered on Dec. 23, and Debbie passed away after suffering a possible stroke just one day later. Billie has yet to release a public statement following her grandmother’s death, though she did make a statement after Carrie’s. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” Billie said. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
