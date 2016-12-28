Debbie Reynolds Dead: Fans React & Mourn Actress’ Heartbreaking Death

So sad! It breaks our hearts to report that Debbie Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28, just ONE DAY after daughter Carrie Fisher’s tragic death. Fans are now flocking to social media to mourn the actress, so read some of these touching tweets!
This is so heartbreaking! The world of entertainment lost another icon today, and it’s much closer to home than anyone would have liked. Debbie Reynolds, 84, passed away on Dec. 28 after suffering a stroke — so close to her daughter, Carrie Fisher‘s, 60, death on Dec. 27. While some fans may remember Debbie for her famous Princess Leia-playing daughter, others cherish her for her incredible roles in Singing In The Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. We’ve rounded up some of the most touching and emotional messages on social media, so take a look.
2016 has been an incredibly rough year for Hollywood legends, with Debbie’s illness only adding to the sadness. The singer-turned actress was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 28 after suffering a possible stroke, according to TMZ. Debbie was reportedly hanging out with her son, Todd Fisher, at his Beverly Hills home when someone called 911 around 1PM. Sources told the site that ever since Carrie’s initial cardiac arrest on Dec. 23, Debbie has been feeling completely distraught.
Carrie Fisher — Pics Of The Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Icon
What’s even more devastating is that Debbie was reportedly discussing Carrie’s funeral plans when she started feeling off. This must be an incredibly hard time for Todd and the rest of the family to lose two members so close to each other. Prior to her possible stroke, Debbie was hospitalized in 2012 due to an adverse reaction to medication. Other than that, she lived a very healthy life and will always be remember for her lively personality!
HollywoodLifers, please leave your kind words for Debbie’s family in the comment section.
Copyright © 2016 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP