Debbie Reynolds Dead: Fans React & Mourn Actress’ Heartbreaking Death

REX/Shutterstock

So sad! It breaks our hearts to report that Debbie Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28, just ONE DAY after daughter Carrie Fisher’s tragic death. Fans are now flocking to social media to mourn the actress, so read some of these touching tweets!

This is so heartbreaking! The world of entertainment lost another icon today, and it’s much closer to home than anyone would have liked. Debbie Reynolds, 84, passed away on Dec. 28 after suffering a stroke — so close to her daughter, Carrie Fisher‘s, 60, death on Dec. 27. While some fans may remember Debbie for her famous Princess Leia-playing daughter, others cherish her for her incredible roles in Singing In The Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. We’ve rounded up some of the most touching and emotional messages on social media, so take a look.

And the Queen joins her Princess. Sleep well, #DebbieReynolds. We were blessed that you passed our way. pic.twitter.com/XlclxJLxd1 — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds died & so did Carrie Fisher, Billie must be so heartbroken. No one deserves this much pain. My thoughts are with her — s. (@MALEKLUNA) December 29, 2016

Rest in peace Debbie Reynolds. You and your daughter were so loved, appreciated and admired. 2016, you can officially end now. — Shauna Richardson (@ShaunaRRichards) December 29, 2016

And now Debbie Reynolds. Rest in power with your princess. You will be celebrated tonight. Love to you on your journeys. #2016Bye — Harry Ford (@IAmHarryFord) December 29, 2016

You've got to be kidding me. Someone get me the hell out of 2016. This is becoming too much. So sad. Now Debbie Reynolds too?? #RIPDebbie — Dustin Belt (@dbeltwrites) December 29, 2016

There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016

How heartbreakingly sad… Debbie Reynolds has passed away… Rest In Peace with your beloved daughter. #RipDebbieAndCarrie — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) December 29, 2016

RIP Debbie Reynolds. You & the princess are one with the force now. pic.twitter.com/hEu3rUYqEY — Brutally Honest K2SO (@HonestK2SO) December 29, 2016

2016 has been an incredibly rough year for Hollywood legends, with Debbie’s illness only adding to the sadness. The singer-turned actress was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 28 after suffering a possible stroke, according to TMZ. Debbie was reportedly hanging out with her son, Todd Fisher, at his Beverly Hills home when someone called 911 around 1PM. Sources told the site that ever since Carrie’s initial cardiac arrest on Dec. 23, Debbie has been feeling completely distraught.

What’s even more devastating is that Debbie was reportedly discussing Carrie’s funeral plans when she started feeling off. This must be an incredibly hard time for Todd and the rest of the family to lose two members so close to each other. Prior to her possible stroke, Debbie was hospitalized in 2012 due to an adverse reaction to medication. Other than that, she lived a very healthy life and will always be remember for her lively personality!

HollywoodLifers, please leave your kind words for Debbie’s family in the comment section.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.