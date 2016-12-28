Ariana Grande Proudly Defends Her Right To Be ‘Sexual’ Without Being ‘Disrespected’

Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Twitter

Hours after Ariana Grande spoke out against a ‘fan’ who verbally objectified her right to her face, she took to Twitter again on Dec. 28 to share her thoughts and an empowering message about a woman’s right to sexual expression. Check out her tweets right here!

Ariana Grande, 23, is not here for the insults about how she chooses to dress and act. After she went on a Twitter rant about a “fan” who made a degrading comment about her, Ari posted once again in defense of women everywhere. Take a look!

“Seeing a lot of ‘but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you’re so sexual!’,” Ari began. “Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault,” the “Side To Side” singer added. “Women’s choice,” she continued. “[Heart] our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities….. sexy, flirty, fun. it is not. an open. invitation.”

Women's choice. ♡ our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities….. sexy, flirty, fun.

it is not. an open. invitation. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

Ariana didn’t stop there. “You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not !!! It’s our right to express ourselves,” she concluded. You go, girl!

As we previously told you, earlier the same day, Ariana called out an individual who disrespected her in front of her boyfriend Mac Miller. “He said ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, I see you hitting that!!!’…This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified…We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.” Agreed!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariana’s tweets about the right to express one’s sexuality? Tell us!

