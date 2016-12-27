Ricky Harris Dead At 54: Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg & More Mourn Comedian After Tragic Death

The world just lost another true talent. Comedian and actor Ricky Harris passed away on Dec. 26 after suffering a heart attack. He was only 54, and immediately the social media world blew up with stars paying tribute.
Ricky Harris will definitely be missed. After his manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 26 that he had passed away, comedians, actors and rappers who he had worked with immediately took to social media.
The comedian also starred in multiple TV shows and films including Heat, Moesha, Everybody Hates Chris and Dope. Additionally he voiced DJ EZ Dicc, TaaDow, and Saul-T-Nutz, from skits featured on Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound‘s albums.
Snoop was one of the first to take to social media, posting a photo of the comedian on Instagram. “C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾,” he wrote. Here are some other reactions from the social media world.
Our thoughts go out to Ricky’s friends and family during this time.
