Carrie Fisher Fans Remember Her As General Organa, Not Princess Leia — Powerful Tweets

Ever since Carrie Fisher tragically passed away on Dec. 27, ‘Star Wars’ fans have taken to social media to mourn the beloved icon. But instead of paying homage to Princess Leia, they’re choosing to remember Carrie as General Organa. Read the tweets here!
Sure, Carrie Fisher will always be remembered as Princess Leia. But Star Wars fans feel she should be remembered as more than just the woman she played 40 years ago. So instead, they’re sharing images of her as General Organa — the badass woman Leia was in 2015’s highly-anticipated sequel The Force Awakens.
Obviously, Leia was just as cool — no argument there — but the older Leia is the more evolved version of who the character really is. Having stayed active in the rebellion, she became an important leader — one that many fans idolize. (More so now than they did when Star Wars first premiered in 1977.) And because of this, fans flocked to Twitter, following the news of Carrie’s tragic passing on Dec. 27, to pay their respects.
Click here to see more Carrie Fisher pics!
See their tweets below.
While Leia will certainly be missed in future installments of the Star Wars franchise, she did film all of her scenes for the upcoming Star Wars VIII. She was poised to have a bigger role in the series moving forward, so her untimely death will likely affect that. But at this time, it’s not clear what will change.
As we previously told you, Carrie died on Dec. 27 after never regaining consciousness, following a massive heart attack on Dec. 23. Our hearts are broken right now.
HollywoodLifers, who do YOU choose to remember Carrie Fisher as? Tell us below.
Copyright © 2016 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP