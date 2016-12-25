Joan Rivers Tweets Xmas Wishes 2 Years After Death & Fans Are So Confused

Courtesy of Twitter

Joan Rivers is…back?! The late comedienne wished the world ‘Merry Christmas’ on Dec. 25, and began trending on Twitter more than two years after passing away! Fans were confused by her bizarre comeback, but loved it anyways. See the tweets!

Joan Rivers passed away at the age of 81 back in 2014, but her Twitter account is still alive and well! To spread a little holiday cheer, a message was shared on her behalf Dec. 25, 2016, giving fans a gift they never expected to receive. Her daughter Mel Rivers may have posted the picture for the occasion, showing Joan standing in front of a brightly illuminated tree alongside the caption, “Merry Christmas!” On top of that, Joan’s followers were treated to a hilarious meme that read, “The one thing women don’t want to find in their stockings on Christmas morning is their husband.” She’s still got it. To make matters things even more interesting, Joan is Jewish!

Joan Rivers is loving that she is trending on Tweeter on Christmas 🌲❤🌲❤🌲❤🌲 — David Malone (@67dfm) December 25, 2016

I feel like someone on Joan Rivers' team tweeted that picture of her. Either that or her casket has some fire WiFi — Petty Pendergrass (@ShakesnoFries) December 25, 2016

To end 2016 Joan Rivers comes back from the dead to celebrate Christmashttps://t.co/kMgJgtg1o9 — josh 🅴 (@jxshr) December 25, 2016

After Joan’s posts were shared, her name immediately began trending and her 1.5 million followers were loving every minute of it. One user wrote, “To end 2016 Joan Rivers comes back from the dead to celebrate Christmas,” while another stated how popular she still is. “Joan Rivers is loving that she is trending on Twitter.” A different user made light of the ordeal, joking, “I feel like someone on Joan Rivers’ team tweeted that picture of her. Either that or her casket has some fire WiFi.” Joan definitely leaves behind a legacy, as the sharp-tongued star with the gift for gab.

Now, it’s more clear than ever that Joan’s a fan of Christmakkah, as another throwback photo was also shared this holiday weekend. Since the first day of Hanukkah was Dec. 24, Mel decided to post a vintage pic of the family lighting a menorah back in 2013. The late television personality is obviously very missed and will never be forgotten! Joan sadly died on Sept. 4, 2014 in a New York hospital after going into cardiac arrest during a throat surgery on Aug. 28.

