REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Hollywood is holding its breath after Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on a plane on Dec. 23. The actress that brought life to Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ is fighting for her life, and William Shatner and more stars are praying for her. See their messages.

This year has taken so many amazing stars from us, but Hollywood is determined not to let another good one go! Carrie Fisher shockingly suffered a massive heart attack at 60 years old while flying from London to Los Angeles for her book tour on Dec. 23, and her colleagues were horrified at the idea of losing her. They immediately began sending love and prayers to the icon through Twitter.

“I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher,” wrote fellow celestial film star William Shatner quickly after the news broke. Her former co-star Peter Mayhew (who played Chewbacca) wrote “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.” Former child star Corey Feldman said “My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She’s a sweet woman, back doin what she loves! .” We sure hope their good vibes help the actress!

As the actress who brought life to the one and only Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films, Carrie was one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. She recently took back her old role for the new franchise, but the people who knew her best also respected her for her openness about her battle with bipolar disorder.

Here are some of the most touching celebrity tweets about Carrie:

Fucking hell, not Carrie Fisher — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 23, 2016

My prayers goes to the extraordinary #CarrieFisher . Hope she makes a full recovery. — Gilles Marini (@GillesMarini) December 23, 2016

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Much much much much much much love going out to Carrie Fisher right now. Please please please be well. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 23, 2016

We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family. — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016

My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She's a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!🙏🏼 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 23, 2016

So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016

If anyone can say 'Fuck off' to 2016, it's Carrie Fisher. The force is with you, ya badass princess. Stay strong. @carrieffisher — alisonhaislip (@alisonhaislip) December 23, 2016

The thoughts and prayers of millions are with you @carrieffisher! #BeStrong — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) December 23, 2016

Sending up prayers into the ether for Carrie Fisher. Surely this year has already taken enough. — Garbage (@garbage) December 23, 2016

GODDAMIT 2016 ENOUGH ALREADY. https://t.co/0JiXxSSGtc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 23, 2016

Sending our love ❤ and support to the inimitable @carrieffisher right now. Please feel better soon! 😞 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 23, 2016

I don't pray much anymore but I am praying for you right now, @carrieffisher. Please pull through… https://t.co/Wq6wrlmrnE — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

May the force be with you @carrieffisher 💖 — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) December 23, 2016

