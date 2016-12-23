Hollywood is holding its breath after Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on a plane on Dec. 23. The actress that brought life to Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ is fighting for her life, and William Shatner and more stars are praying for her. See their messages.
This year has taken so many amazing stars from us, but Hollywood is determined not to let another good one go! Carrie Fisher shockingly suffered a massive heart attack at 60 years old while flying from London to Los Angeles for her book tour on Dec. 23, and her colleagues were horrified at the idea of losing her. They immediately began sending love and prayers to the icon through Twitter.
“I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher,” wrote fellow celestial film star William Shatner quickly after the news broke. Her former co-star Peter Mayhew (who played Chewbacca) wrote “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.” Former child star Corey Feldman said “My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She’s a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!.” We sure hope their good vibes help the actress!
As the actress who brought life to the one and only Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films, Carrie was one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. She recently took back her old role for the new franchise, but the people who knew her best also respected her for her openness about her battle with bipolar disorder.
Here are some of the most touching celebrity tweets about Carrie:
