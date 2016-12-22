Wendy Williams: Haters Viciously Mock Her ‘Awkward’ Childhood Photo — See Tweets

Splash News/ Courtesy of Twitter

Poor Wendy Williams! The sassy talk show maven thought it would be fun to share a cute Christmas throwback photo of herself on Dec. 22, but it totally backfired! Savage haters on Twitter began tearing her apart! See the troll tweets right here.

This is so mean! Wendy Williams tried to spread a little holiday cheer on the Throwback Thursday before Christmas by sharing a childhood photo of herself standing in front of a lit-up pine tree. We think the photo is absolutely adorable: Wendy is smiling wide with her hair wrapped in pink ribbons and rocking a pair of jeans and a striped blouse. She’s surrounded by white gift boxes wrapped with ribbon and looks thrilled to be in the Christmas spirit. The pic is accompanied by the message “3 days until Christmas! Here I am as an awkward 12 year old.”

The pic is definitely “awkward” — who wasn’t at 12 years old? However, haters online immediately hijacked the touching post and filled it with hate! Twitter users began to make photoshopped memes and side-by-side comparisons of Wendy’s childhood photo to other things ranging from silly to just plain sad!

One fan was totally on-point when they compared her to the little girl in The Polar Express. Everything from the facial expression to the pigtails is truly identical. However, others mocked her weight and compared her to the Brawny paper towel man, Pablo Escobar and Binky the bulldog from the children’s show Arthur. We can’t believe how nasty fans got on Twitter over something that was supposed to be a heartwarming throwback!

See the brutal tweets, right here:

Why Wendy Williams look like John Henry after he finished that railroad tunnel 💀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8127E8b5UY — j (@jaylenharrelljh) December 22, 2016

Bruh they doing Wendy Williams dirty 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QasRTUcg1S — J.M. ジャスティンメドレー (@jusmed11) December 22, 2016

I'm so confused as to how Wendy Williams has a little girl head with a grown man body https://t.co/iZK8wvPfKl — leilani🌻 (@baelaani) December 23, 2016

Who did this to Wendy Williams lol 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/C7ZOvNXXO8 — Dizzy Dortch (@DizzyDortch) December 23, 2016

Classmate: I'm bored, what y'all want to play. 12 year old Wendy Williams: Let's arm wrestle! Classmates: pic.twitter.com/2GfMXCHglf — Denzel Moore (@VIBEZ_419) December 23, 2016

Damn cant believe Wendy Williams finessed that white kid on polar express of his ticket pic.twitter.com/xW8CPkK6xa — White Ice ❄ (@ScholarHill) December 23, 2016

ain't no damn way Wendy Williams was built like James from Good Times at 12. pic.twitter.com/WXaIsoW6j6 — Ellvis Pizzeria 🅴 (@ohellvis) December 23, 2016

Wendy Williams looking like Binky from Arthur 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BjApvpGlwI — Blessings Coming (@PthaGoat8) December 22, 2016

Wendy Williams look like young Rasputia from Norbit pic.twitter.com/BnVi7fwSei — nah (@layswithbeys) December 22, 2016

This is all I can think about when I see that pic of Wendy Williams. 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/5rWc10zJCE — Marilyn Monrollup (@EverybodyLuvsJ_) December 23, 2016

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about fans’ reactions to Wendy’s throwback Thursday photo? Let us know if you think people are taking it too far or just being funny!

