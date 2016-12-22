Wendy Williams: Haters Viciously Mock Her ‘Awkward’ Childhood Photo — See Tweets

Poor Wendy Williams! The sassy talk show maven thought it would be fun to share a cute Christmas throwback photo of herself on Dec. 22, but it totally backfired! Savage haters on Twitter began tearing her apart! See the troll tweets right here.
This is so mean! Wendy Williams tried to spread a little holiday cheer on the Throwback Thursday before Christmas by sharing a childhood photo of herself standing in front of a lit-up pine tree. We think the photo is absolutely adorable: Wendy is smiling wide with her hair wrapped in pink ribbons and rocking a pair of jeans and a striped blouse. She’s surrounded by white gift boxes wrapped with ribbon and looks thrilled to be in the Christmas spirit. The pic is accompanied by the message “3 days until Christmas! Here I am as an awkward 12 year old.”
Wendy Williams: See Pics Of The Talk Show Host
The pic is definitely “awkward” — who wasn’t at 12 years old? However, haters online immediately hijacked the touching post and filled it with hate! Twitter users began to make photoshopped memes and side-by-side comparisons of Wendy’s childhood photo to other things ranging from silly to just plain sad!
One fan was totally on-point when they compared her to the little girl in The Polar Express. Everything from the facial expression to the pigtails is truly identical. However, others mocked her weight and compared her to the Brawny paper towel man, Pablo Escobar and Binky the bulldog from the children’s show Arthur. We can’t believe how nasty fans got on Twitter over something that was supposed to be a heartwarming throwback!
See the brutal tweets, right here:
HollywoodLifers, what do you think about fans’ reactions to Wendy’s throwback Thursday photo? Let us know if you think people are taking it too far or just being funny!
Copyright © 2016 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP