Who Went Home on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Last Night? Week 3 Elimination

Image Credit: WireImage

Over two back-to-back nights, Dancing With the Stars eliminated another two contestants following a double elimination on Tuesday, October 8. During the third week of the dancing competition, the remaining contestants performed on two themed nights—Soul Train on Monday and Heavy Metal on Tuesday—after missing a show last week. Both nights featured special guest judges: actress Rosie Perez on Monday and singer Gene Simmons on Tuesday. Originally, the cast included celebrities from various backgrounds, such as athletes, actors, and reality stars; however, the number of contestants has now dwindled to just nine.

Before moving on to other themed nights, such as Disney Night in two weeks, find out who was eliminated in week three. Hollywood Life has compiled a recap of the events from that week.

Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars Week 3?

On Tuesday night, during the double elimination, actors Reginald VelJohnson and his partner Emma Slater, who received a total of 42 points over both nights, along with Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart, who earned a total of 46 out of 80, were all eliminated. The final three couples include these two pairs and Olympian Ilona Maher with her professional partner Alan Bersten.

Who Else Was Sent Home on DWTS So Far?

So far in the competition, four celebrities have been eliminated. In addition to Reginald and Eric, Anna Delvey and her partner Ezra Sosa, as well as actress Tori Spelling and her dance partner Pasha Pashkov, were sent home on September 24. Ana went viral for stating that she takes away “nothing” from the Dancing With the Stars experience when co-host Julianne Hough asked her about her elimination.

Who Else Is Competing on DWTS This Season?

Remaining in the competition are Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, and lastly, Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy.