Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Rosie Perez Kicked Her Under The Table At ‘The View’

Garcelle Beauvais admitted that she didn’t have the best experience when she tried out for The View in 2015, as she reveals in her new memoir Love Me As I Am. The 55-year-old reality star revealed that then-co-host Rosie Perez, 57, kicked her under the table during her test run to let her know to stop talking, according to Page Six. “It was a shut-the-f**k-up-b***h, you’re-talking-too-much signal kick!” she wrote.

The RHOBH star said that after the test taping Rosie approached her to explain why she kicked her. She said that Rosie told her, “Girl, you know, I just wanted you to know that you needed to be quiet. I thought you were gonna go on too long. You know, we have a system here and we know when the other one is about to talk. So I just wanted to stop you from talking too much.”

Naturally, Garcelle seemed taken aback by the way that Rosie tried to communicate with her. “What kind of system is that where grown women kick each other like f**king mules?” she questioned. The reality star admitted to having a less than ideal time during her test run, and she didn’t really feel welcomed. “The energy was cold, unfriendly and standoffish,” she wrote. “The atmosphere was so opposite to my friendly nature and definitely not what I had expected or hoped for.”

Rosie wasn’t the only View co-host that Garcelle had a less-than-admirable opinion of. She also revealed that she didn’t have a good impression of Whoopi Goldberg at the time. “I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show’s producers,” she wrote. “I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy!”

Despite a bad first impression, Garcelle admitted that she didn’t hold any hard feelings towards the award-winning moderator in an interview with Page Six. “I got reintroduced to Whoopi, and I think sometimes you don’t get a second chance like that. Sometimes you have to be open for a reintroduction,” she explained. “I told her because I didn’t want to go into the film like I was bamboozling her. That’s not my thing. So it was important that she knew that was in my book. We’re all good now.”