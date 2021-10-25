Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines Finally Respond To Meghan McCain Slamming ‘The View’ — Watch

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines have some thoughts about their former co-host Meghan McCain calling ‘The View’ a ‘toxic’ work environment. Watch what they had to say here!

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines had choice words for their former The View co-host Meghan McCain! After Meghan slammed the daytime talk show for being "toxic" in her recent audiobook, Bad Republican, Whoopi and Sara answered to those accusations, mainly allowing the sentiments to roll off their backs. While leaving the NYC set on Thursday, Oct. 21. "Alright," Whoopi said with a shrug as she was entering her car post-taping of the show. "You know, I'm trying to get my leg and my hip right," the 65-year-old said, signaling to her cane. "I don't have time to think about anything but myself."

When asked if Meghan was “persona-non-grata” moving forward, Whoopi simply motioned to The View‘s HQ to get an answer on that matter. “You know, I’ll leave all that [stuff] to the adults.”

As for Sara, the 44-year-old seemed to want to avoid the drama herself, brushing off Meghan’s comments in a more spiritual sense. “Everyone’s kind of got their own journey and their trip and their experience,” she said — understandable since the two left off on good terms. “I love this place, it’s been very good to me” Sara continued. “She just doesn’t work here anymore though — she’s moved on.”

In terms of the “toxic” work environment Meghan spoke of, Sara could only say, “I’ve never experienced that myself!”

During Meghan’s tenure at The View, she was no stranger to sparking some controversy here and there, often getting into it with co-hosts Whoopi and Joy Behar, 79. In her book, Meghan noted of these experiences viewers saw on screen, but also talked about what happened behind-the-scenes with her former co-workers. “In my four years there, I was the target of plenty of shade — too much to even begin to recount — and then I also experienced more toxic, direct and purposeful hostility,” Meghan stated in her book.