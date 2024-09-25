Who Was Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Last Night?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars officially said goodbye to two contestants on Tuesday, September 24, during a night dedicated to the Oscars. Celebrities danced to songs from hit award-winning and nominated films such as “Danger Zone” from Top Gun, “Ode to Joy” from Die Hard, and Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, among others.

At the top of the leaderboard was actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong, who earned a total of 47 points over two weeks, according to Just Jared. With a double elimination, the cast was reduced from 13 contestants to 11. Hollywood Life rounded up the details from the first elimination of season 33.

Who Was Eliminated During DWTS Oscars Night?

The two contestants eliminated on Dancing With the Stars were Anna Delvey, who performed a quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from The Devil Wears Prada alongside her partner, first-time professional dancer Ezra Sosa, and Tori Spelling, who danced a rumba with her partner Pasha Pashkov to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

What Did Anna Delvey Say on DWTS?

During the elimination, both Anna and Tori were asked about their experience on the show by hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. When Julianne, 36, asked Anna what she had taken away from the show, the 33-year-old fashionista responded, “Nothing.” In contrast, Tori, 51, described her time on the show as “unbelievable.”

Before her elimination, Anna had addressed the online backlash she received following her debut performance. In the first week, judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Anna, “When you came out on the dance floor, there was a shift in the energy in this room.” She added, “I can imagine that this is scary for you. I’m not pro or against what you’ve done, but this is about your dancing here, so let’s all give her this space, please.”

Who Is Left on DWTS Season 33?

With 11 contestants remaining, the cast now includes Chandler Kinney, Stephen Nedoroscik, Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Jenn Tran, Brooks Nader, Phaedra Parks, Reginald VelJohnson, and Eric Roberts.