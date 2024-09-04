‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 33 Full Cast Revealed: From Olympians to ‘Bachelor’ Stars

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Get ready to watch these celebrities hit the dance floor on Dancing With The Stars , as the full cast list for season 33 has officially been revealed. From athletes to reality TV stars, the group will form 13 pairs competing to showcase their best dance moves in the ballroom.
While it was already known that Olympian
would join the cast, there were also rumors that Stephen Nedoroscik , the fake heiress, would be participating. Those rumors were confirmed on Wednesday, September 4, when the full cast was announced on Anna Delvey . Here is a rundown of the stars set to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy: Good Morning America
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Joey Graziadei attends the 2024 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis Theater on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
The
Bachelor season 28 star is paired with . Jenna Johnson
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 31: U.S. Olympians Ilona Maher poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)
The Olympian, who won bronze at the 2024 Paris Games, will dance with her partner,
. Alan Bersten
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Eric Roberts attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Princess Love” at The Colony Theatre Company on July 29, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for King Richard Productions)
The 68-year-old actor has been teamed up with
. Britt Stewart
EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Brooks Nader is seen at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party on July 4, 2024 in East Hamptons, NY. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
The 27-year-old model will dance alongside pro
. Gleb Savchenko
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 16: Phaedra Parks attends Charles Oakley Foundation Presents The Black Tie Gala Fundraising Event on August 16, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The TV personality has been paired with season 32 champion
. Val Chmerkovskiy
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: Danny Amendola poses for a photo on the carpet prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images)
The NFL star will dance with pro
. Witney Carson Anna Delvey
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 6: Anna Delvey is seen arriving at an immigration hearing on June 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
The 33-year-old, known for her fake heiress scandal, will dance with the newest pro,
. Ezra Sosa Reginald VelJohnson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched.) In this image released on January 24, Reginald VelJohnson poses for a portrait during the 26th Annual Family Film And TV Awards in Los Angeles, California. The 26th Annual Family Film And TV Awards airs on Saturday, Jan. 27 (8:00 PM-9:00 PM, ET/PT), exclusively on the CBS Television Network and available for live and on-demand streaming via Paramount+. (Photo by Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards)
The 72-year-old actor will salsa with
. Emma Slater
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Chandler Kinney attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
The 24-year-old Disney actress is paired with
. Brandon Armstrong
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: Bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Pommel Horse Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The “Pommel Horse Guy” from the Paris Olympics will be dancing with
, promoted to pro last season. Rylee Arnold
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
The 52-year-old ’90s actress will be partnered with
. Pasha Pashkov
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Dwight Howard visits SiriusXM Studios on July 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
The NBA player will dance with
, who won season 30 with former NBA star Daniella Karagach . Iman Shumpert
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Jenn Tran arrives at the Season 4 Premiere Of Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” at Paramount Studios on August 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
The former
Bachelorette from season 21 will partner with . Sasha Farber
The cast will be judged by
Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , and . The show, co-hosted by Derek Hough Julianne Hough and , will premiere on September 17 at 8 PM Eastern Time on ABC and Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro