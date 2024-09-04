‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 33 Full Cast Revealed: From Olympians to ‘Bachelor’ Stars

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Get ready to watch these celebrities hit the dance floor on Dancing With The Stars, as the full cast list for season 33 has officially been revealed. From athletes to reality TV stars, the group will form 13 pairs competing to showcase their best dance moves in the ballroom.

While it was already known that Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik would join the cast, there were also rumors that Anna Delvey, the fake heiress, would be participating. Those rumors were confirmed on Wednesday, September 4, when the full cast was announced on Good Morning America. Here is a rundown of the stars set to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy:

The Bachelor season 28 star is paired with Jenna Johnson.

The Olympian, who won bronze at the 2024 Paris Games, will dance with her partner, Alan Bersten.

The 68-year-old actor has been teamed up with Britt Stewart.

The 27-year-old model will dance alongside pro Gleb Savchenko.

The TV personality has been paired with season 32 champion Val Chmerkovskiy.

The NFL star will dance with pro Witney Carson.

Anna Delvey

The 33-year-old, known for her fake heiress scandal, will dance with the newest pro, Ezra Sosa.

Reginald VelJohnson

The 72-year-old actor will salsa with Emma Slater.

The 24-year-old Disney actress is paired with Brandon Armstrong.

The “Pommel Horse Guy” from the Paris Olympics will be dancing with Rylee Arnold, promoted to pro last season.

The 52-year-old ’90s actress will be partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

The NBA player will dance with Daniella Karagach, who won season 30 with former NBA star Iman Shumpert.

The former Bachelorette from season 21 will partner with Sasha Farber.

The cast will be judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The show, co-hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro , will premiere on September 17 at 8 PM Eastern Time on ABC and Disney+.