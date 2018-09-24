Brandon Armstrong: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘DWTS’ Pro

The celebrities aren’t going to be the only new faces in the ‘DWTS’ ballroom. Brandon Armstrong has joined the cast as a new pro. Here’s what you need to know about Brandon as season 27 begins!

Get ready, because there’s a new pro on Dancing With the Stars! Brandon Armstrong will be hitting the ballroom for the first time as a pro in season 27. He’s paired with singer Tinashe, 25, and they’re already one incredible dynamic duo. So, who is Brandon? Here are 5 key facts you need to know before watching Dancing With the Stars season 27!

1. Brandon trained with another DWTS pro! He started dancing at the age of 12 and trained with DWTS fave Mark Ballas, 32, and his parents, Corky and Shirley Ballas, according to Brandon’s DWTS bio. He’s trained in all styles of dance, including jazz, hip hop, and contemporary. He’s competed professionally, specifically in Latin Ballroom.

2. He was a DWTS troupe member before he was a pro. Brandon joined the cast of DWTS as a trouble member in season 24. He’s also appeared in the Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night tour and will be a mentor on DWTS: Juniors, which premieres Oct. 7. He also won the first junior competition of Dancing With the Stars in season 6.

3. He auditioned for another dancing competition show. Brandon tried out for So You Think You Can Dance during the show’s 12th season.

4. He’s single and proud! He told Just Jared Junior that he’s on the market and “wanting to get married. So let’s make it happen.”

5. He loves the outdoors! “I’ll always end up back home in Utah, because I’m very much a family kid and love to hang out with my friends. I love to go up the mountains, golf or go to the lake on the boats,” he told Good Morning America. He also loves boxing!