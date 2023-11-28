Pasha Pashkov & Daniella Karagach’s Relationship Timeline: Inside the ‘DWTS’ Pros’ Love Story

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach are married pros on Dancing with the Stars — but their love story began years before they joined the show. The two grew up dancing and met in 2009 when they became dance partners. After falling in love and getting married, Pasha, 38, and Daniella, 30, were both cast on DWTS the same year. Since then, they’ve been opponents on the dance floor and soulmates off the dance floor. The couple even welcomed their first child together in 2023!

Keep reading for Pasha and Daniella’s complete relationship timeline.

2009: Pasha and Daniella Meet

Pasha and Daniella were introduced by their dance coaches in 2009. At the time, Pasha was 22 and Daniella was 15.

2010: Pasha and Daniella Start Dating

Pasha and Daniella formed a romantic bond while they were dance partners. After Daniella turned 16, the pair started officially dating.

January 2012: Pasha and Daniella Get Engaged

Pasha proposed to Daniella on January 1, 2012 after four years of dating.

July 2014: Pasha and Daniella Get Married

The couple’s wedding took place on July 18, 2014. One week later, Daniella shared the first picture from the romantic affair on her Instagram. It showed Daniella in her white wedding dress hugging Pasha, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Daniella used the infinity sign in the caption of her post.

September 2019: Pasha and Daniella Join DWTS

Pasha and Daniella joined DWTS for season 28 which aired in the fall of 2019. Pasha was cast as a pro and was partnered with The Office actress Kate Flanery. Daniella was a member of the dance troupe that season, but she was bumped up to an official pro the following season and was partnered with Nelly.

October 2020: Pasha and Daniella Launch a Dance Program

In October of 2020, Pasha and Daniella launched WeddingDance.School, a platform that helps couples learn how to dance before their wedding.

November 2022: Pasha and Daniella Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child

Pasha and Daniella announced their first pregnancy on November 23, 2022. “Baby Pashkov coming May ’23🤍

We love you more than words could ever express,” the couple wrote on Instagram. They later announced they were expecting a baby girl at Daniella’s 30th birthday party in December 2022.

May 2023: Pasha and Daniella Welcome Their Daughter

Pasha and Daniella’s daughter, Nikita, was born on May 30, 2023. They revealed the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos of their baby girl.