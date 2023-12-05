‘DWTS’ Finale Live Blog: The Season 32 Winner Will Be Crowned

Image Credit: ABC

It’s all come down to this. After weeks of intense competition, there are just 5 couples left still in the running to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale is going to be a 3-hour live event filled with incredible performances. At the end of the night, one DWTS couple will walk away the winner.

For the Redemption Round, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber kick things off with a super fun salsa to “Get On Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan. Carrie Ann Inaba applauds Alyson for how far she’s come since the beginning of season 32. “You did an amazing job,” Carrie Ann says, before recognizing Alyson’s “grace” and “confidence.” Derek Hough also notes Alyson’s “insane” improvement. Bruno Tonioli adds, “I love to see your confidence blossom.” Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 25 out of 30.

Next up is Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach‘s Redemption dance. They dance a gorgeous foxtrot to “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra. “Len [Goodman] would love this,” Bruno raves. Carrie Ann says the performance was “so effortless” this time around. Derek tells Jason, “That was absolutely stellar.” Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov dance a sizzling Redemption samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls. Derek calls Ariana the “samba queen” and says she improved “so much” from the last time. Bruno agrees with Derek. Carrie Ann says Ariana’s performance was “much improved,” but she points out there were a few times she “got ahead of the music.” Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 29 out of 30.

In the middle of the finale, season 31 champions Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas return to the ballroom to perform a routine to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James. There’s a reason these two won last season!

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintez’s Redemption dance is a tango to “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla. Their fierce performance heats up the ballroom. “That was amazing,” Carrie Ann says. However, she points out that she did notice a mistake during the performance. Derek doesn’t agree whatsoever. “That was, in my opinion, the best dance of the night so far,” he says. Bruno adds that the performance was “impeccably elegant.” Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 29 out of 30.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy’s Redemption dance is a gorgeous foxtrot to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry. “It really is a delight watching you,” Bruno says. Carrie Ann declares, “That was breathtakingly beautiful. You [Xochitl] are a stunning dancer with so much power.” Derek says the performance was the “epitome of grace and fluidity.” Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro hit the ballroom with a special performance of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” They’re joined by their past DWTS partners Hélio Castroneves and Witney Carson. Previous winners Hannah Brown and Rashad Jennings also make a surprise appearance.

It’s freestyle time! During rehearsals, Charity fell on her jaw and went to the hospital. There’s not any hint of injury during Charity and Artem’s jaw-dropping freestyle routine to “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child /“Suéltate” by Sam i & Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta & BIA. The performance is a nod to Charity’s cheerleading past and features so many difficult stunts!

“I feel like you’ve just been waiting all season to do that,” Derek says. He adds that he’s “never” seen anything like it. “That was insane,” Bruno says. Carrie Ann raves, “That was so amazing and that is the way you perform a freestyle.” Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Jason and Daniella dazzle with their terrific freestyle routine to “Happy” by C2C featuring Derek Martin. Bruno raves over Jason and Daniella’s “exciting, uplifting extravaganza.” He adds the performance was “out of this world.” Derek calls out the “non-stop dancing” and says the routine was “phenomenal.” Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Ariana and Pasha bring so much fierceness to the ballroom with their freestyle to “Run The World (Girls)” by Beyoncé /“Level Up” by Ciara. Derek stands up and tells Ariana, “You absolutely shined in that routine.” Bruno adds that the performance was “hot as hell.” Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 30 out of 30.

Stay tuned: This recap is developing!