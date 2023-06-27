Alfonso Ribeiro’s Wife Angela: All About Their Marriage & His Previous Engagement

Alfonso Ribeiro is an actor, most well-known for playing Carlton Banks on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ He’s also one of the new co-hosts of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Alfonso has been married to his second wife Angela Unkrich since 2012.

The couple have three children together. He also has a daughter from his first marriage to Robin Stapler.

Alfonso Ribeiro has been a working actor and a staple TV host for years, but to a generation of kids who came of age in the 90s, he’ll always be Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While he may be known most for playing Will Smith’s polar-opposite cousin on the beloved sitcom, he has had his share of great starring roles over the years, including recently stepping up to co-host Dancing With The Stars, after winning in season 19.

Besides being a beloved TV star and actor, Alfonso, 51, is also a loving dad and husband. He’s been married to his wife Angela Unkrich, 42, since 2012, and they sure seem like they have a very happy family. Find out more about Angela and her marriage to Alfonso here.

How did Alfonso meet Angela?

While Alfonso and Angela said their “I do’s” in 2012, they actually first met by a chance encounter at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2011. Angela joked that she called him a “stalker” after they first met in a 2018 interview with Yahoo. She said when they first made the date, she made the reservation and planned to leave early to see the new episode of Grey’s Anatomy. “I didn’t know who he was at the time. He told me he was a director, which you were. And I was very much in the ‘I don’t want to date anyone in entertainment,'” she told Yahoo. “I don’t think it was more than 10 minutes that went by, and I was like, huh, he’s different than I thought.”

A year later, the couple exchanged vows in October 2012 in a ceremony in California. After they got married, Alfonso shared his excitement on Twitter. “Last night I got married to the most incredible woman in the world,” he wrote, tagging her.

Angela regularly gives parenting tips on social media

While Angela has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, she has put her focus on helping other parents. She used to run the now-defunct blog My Mommyhood Tales, where she opened up about her adventures as a parent. The “About” section of her blog details her upbringing in rural Iowa and playing sports, including getting a diving scholarship to Northwestern University, where she received a BA in communications. Before the blog, she worked as a screenwriter’s assistant, diving coach, and private jet flight attendant.

While she hasn’t updated the blog since 2019, Angela still regularly posts short clips on her Instagram, where she speaks about her life as a mom. She often shares updates on their three kids, and glimpses at things like her flight routine or how to make your daughter feel like a princess.

They have three kids

As one could probably guess from Angela’s blog content, she and Alfonso have three children together. They have sons Alfonso Jr. “AJ,” 9, and Anders Reyn, 8. They also have a daughter Ava Sue, 4. Angela is also a loving stepmom to Alfonso’s oldest daughter Sienna, 20, from his previous relationship. Ava did have a mishap with a scooter in May 2023. Angela shared a photo announcing her accident on Instagram. Over a month later, Angela revealed her daughter was “doing good,” and shared some of the products they were using to help her scars recover, per People.

In the “About” section of her blog, Angela spoke about how parenthood was one of the most important things to her. “Motherhood has certainly been one of God’s greatest gifts in my life, as well as my favorite adventure. I’ve always held a great deal of reverence and respect for mothers, but since becoming a mom myself, my level of respect has increased by leaps and bounds,” she wrote.

Alfonso’s relationship with Robin Stapler

Before he met Angela, Alfonso was married once before to Robin Stapler from 2002 to 2006. Robin is also an actress, who has appeared in various TV projects over the years. Her longest run on a show was appearing in five episodes of the series In The House, which Alfonso was a star of. As mentioned above, Alfonso and Robin share an adult daughter Sienna.