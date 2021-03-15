Angelina Jolie & More Celebs Who Looked Sexy At The Oscars In Thigh-High Slit Dresses

Thigh-high slits are always a hit on the Oscars red carpet. From Angelina Jolie to Taraji P. Henson, see some of the sexiest looks over the years.

We love a good leg moment on the red carpet! The 93rd Academy Awards are just around the corner on April 24 — and although this year will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re still expecting stars to bring their A-Game for Hollywood’s biggest night. From Angelina Jolie‘s unforgettable slit dress in 2012 to Charlize Theron‘s in 2020, we’re taking a look back at some of hottest slit dresses to grace the Oscar red carpet. See photos of Taraji P. Henson, Blac Chyna and Jennifer Lopez also slaying their hot looks below, followed by more in the gallery.

Angelina Jolie

One of the most iconic slit dresses was worn by Angelina Jolie in 2012. The actress looked absolutely incredible in a velvet black Atelier Versace gown that featured an up-to-there slit. Angie knew just how to emphasize the design element, opting to stick her leg out in nearly every photo she took. While it was memed to the extreme when it happened, it forever changed the way stars showed off their slit dresses. Her earrings were iconic in their own right: she accessorized with a dazzling pair of Colombian emerald drop earrings (115 carats, to be exact) by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The green added just the right punch of color to her forever-classic look.

In 2019, Angelina reflected on the now-iconic Oscar moment. “There’s a whole longer story behind that,” she said to Extra about the dramatic leg pose. “I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one…I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don’t know,” she said at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Taraji P. Henson

Another amazing look came in 2018 when Taraji P. Henson slayed the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang gown. The tulle dress was semi-sheer, so not only did the slit show off her toned leg, but the fabric also gave a peek at what was going on underneath. The keyhole neckline and draped sleeves added a flirty and ethereal vibe to the super sexy ensemble. She added a pair of black Jimmy Choo sandals to elevate the dress, showing off her black pedicure and gave some serious face in a bold red lip,. Obviously the former Oscar nominee made every best dressed list because she truly NAILED her look.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to slay a sexy look and the Oscars is no exception! The Maid In Manhattan has been an Academy Awards regular over the years, often as a presenter. In 2019, J.Lo and fiancé Alex Rodriguez shut the red carpet down at the Vanity Fair after party. For the glam evening, Jennifer rocked a strapless, high slit creation by one of her go-to designers Zuhair Murad. She added an open toe sandal to the blue, sparkly gown to the mermaid inspired look and looked absolutely incredible She completed her look with big, old Hollywood waves in her hair, a glossy nude lip and sparkly eye makeup.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is another A-lister who knows how to work a red carpet! In 2020, the Oscar winner slayed in a thigh-high slit dress by Christian Dior for the Academy Awards. The Haute Couture gown included a super high slit that went all the way up her left leg, as well as an on-trend peplum hem. The top portion of the dress featured an asymmetrical one cut with a hanging shoulder strap, continuing with the flirty theme. The back of the gown, however, was all old Hollywood with a long and dramatic train! She added a pair of strappy sandals to the look, along with a gorgeous diamond pendent necklace by Tiffany & Co. The $5 million item included 165 diamonds set in platinum. She also sported a stunning pair of Soltaire diamond earrings and an aria diamond ring.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna was certainly a surprise at the 2020 Oscar red carpet, but the reality star turned up with her dress choice! She opted for a long sleeved velvet dress with an insanely high slit showing off her signature thigh tattoo. Chyna — née Angela Renée White — left little to the imagination with a deep-v plunge. The rest of her look was all ’80s glamour — think Alexis Carrington in Dynasty — with embellished shoulder pads and blue fringe details. As for what Chyna was doing there (she was not nominated or a presenter), it turned out she was a plus one: “Headed to the Oscars with my Award winning engineer @titojustmusic,” she wrote on Instagram, shouting out Christopher Trujillo.

