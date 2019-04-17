Kendall Jenner stars in the new Tiffany & Co. spring campaign, and the supermodel looks drop-dead-gorgeous as she goes completely makeup-free!

Kendall Jenner, 23, looks more gorgeous than ever as it was just announced that she is the face of Tiffany & Co.’s spring 2019 campaign. Kendall did not wear an ounce of makeup for the photoshoot which sees the model pictured from the chest up, wearing a satin black sleeveless fit-and-flare dress, accessorized with a thin gold choker necklace. She’s leaning over to one side while showing off the stacks of gold rings on one hand, while her hair is swept back into a messy high ponytail and tied up with a Tiffany blue silk handkerchief. Aside from her gorgeous campaign shot, Kendall looks just as good in the behind-the-scenes photos which see her sitting in a glam chair wearing nothing but a fluffy white robe with her initials, KJ, monogrammed into it. Other BTS photos show Kendall laughing and having fun while playing ping pong on set, as she dons a skin-tight black strapless jumpsuit featuring a v-neckline, while the bodice featured a piece of black mesh material covered in pink embroidered polka dots. She accessorized the jumpsuit with a bunch of dazzling diamond jewels including a floral choker necklace, rings, drop earrings, and two silver bangles.

The campaign stars five diverse people including Kendall, and models Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Mica Argañaraz and Fei Fei Sun. Tiffany’s global brand icon, Tiffany T, is the focus of the campaign, showcasing the jewelry collection that is based around the letter T and is repurposed in a bunch of different styles, and jewels — from cuffs to bangles, rings, earrings, and pendants. The entire Tiffany T collection is made up of 18k golds including: rose, yellow, and white, as well as sterling silver and diamonds. Gushing about the stars of the campaign, Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer of Tiffany & Co., said, “With modern sophistication, authentic energy and wit, the spring campaign beautifully highlights our brand icons.”

Kendall gave us a hint of her partnership with Tiffany when she was the special guest of honor at the unveiling of the new flagship Tiffany & Co store in Sydney, Australia on April 4. She opted to wear an oversized, loose bubblegum pink silk INGIE Paris taffeta dress from the Spring 19 Collection with massive ruffle tiered sleeves. The neckline was off-the-shoulder and completely lined with fluffy, layered pink ostrich feathers, while the hemline of the frock was extra short, highlighting her insanely long, lean legs. She accessorized the dress with a thick silver Tiffany & Co choker necklace with a big diamond butterfly pendant attached. Besides the necklace, Kendall opted to wear a pair of simple, plain white pointy-toed pumps and went with neutral glam.

While Kendall always manages to look gorgeous in whatever she wears, we have especially been loving her makeup-less looks. Especially her recent casual ensemble featuring skin-tight high-waisted leggings with a tiny little white crop top, and absolutely no makeup whatsoever.