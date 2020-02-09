Blac Chyna Stuns In A Plunging Velvet Dress With A Thigh Slit At The Oscars

Blac Chyna was a pleasant surprise on the Oscars red carpet on February 9! The model showed off her amazing curves in a black velvet dress with embellished sleeves and daring slits. She donned a flapper-style do’ and a nude lip.

Blac Chyna made heads turn on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards in LA on Sunday night. The mom of two, 31, stunned in a black dress with a deep v and a sexy thigh slit. The velvet number featured a blazer-style top with bright blue beaded shoulders and wrists.

Chyna sported a short flapper-style do’ with small waves lining her face. Her makeup included a nude base with matching lips, contoured cheeks and lightly bronzed eye. Chyna stepped out in a pair of open-toe black velvet platforms.

Thigh high slits have been a red carpet go-to for Chyna, who sported the trend at the 2020 Grammys on January 20. She wore a red beaded long sleeve gown with two daring slits in front of each leg. Unlike her Oscars look, Chyna opted for long wavy locks on the Grammys red carpet.

Blac Chyna on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles, CA on February 9. (Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)