16 Stars In High Slit Dresses At Vanity Fair Oscars Party Who Gave Angelina Jolie a Run For Her Money

The style trend of the night at the Vanity Fair Oscars party? Dresses with thigh-high slits! See the sexy style on gorgeous celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner in our Oscars gallery!

Angelina Jolie better watch out — she may no longer have the most iconic leg game at the Academy Awards anymore! Why? Tons of stars wore dresses with dramatic, thigh-high slits to the Oscars this year that practically made Angie’s infamous Versace dress look conservative. The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was the place to be if you wanted to see this trend, with hot celebrities like Jennifer Lopez dominating the red carpet.

Take Kendall Jenner‘s dress, if you can really call it that. The model’s shiny black dress featured not one, but two leg slits cut all the way up to her pelvis. Underneath she was daringly wearing a pair of frilly shorts that didn’t cover much. One wrong move, and the entire Academy would see everything. After years on the runway, she knew how to work it, though. The sparkly bodice of the gown was cut down down to her waist, and was backless to boot. Incredible!

And wasn’t even the sexiest dress of the event. American Horror Story star Emma Roberts wore a champagne-colored gown with a nude illusion slip underneath. With a quick glance, it looked like she was going bare underneath the sheer dress. She looked so good. And JLo stole the show in the below number. The blue, sequined dress featured a sweeping slit that showed off her gorgeous legs. The bodice was unique, an iridescent, scalloped top that looked like a fan!

