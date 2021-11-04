Katherine Jackson’s Grandchildren: Facts About Her 26 Grandkids, Including Michael’s Kids

The matriarch of the Jackson family, Katherine Jackson, had ten children with Joe Jackson, and through them, she’s the proud grandmother of 26 grandkids! Learn all about Katherine’s grandchildren here.

Katherine Jackson, 91, was married to her husband, Joe Jackson, for nearly 70 years when he died at the age of 89 in 2018. The two married in 1949 and had ten kids together throughout their union. One of the pair’s children, Brandon David Jackson, sadly died at birth after arriving two months premature. The nine other Jackson children went on to get married and start families, and at 91 years old, Katherine now has 26 grandchildren.

Several of Katherine’s grandkids have gone on to become well known in their own rights. Of course, there’s Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris Jackson, who has worked as a musician and model over the years. Meanwhile, TJ Jackson is known for dating Kim Kardashian before she became a massive star, and his brother, Taj Jackson, is a singer like his famous family members. Learn about all of Katherine’s grandchildren below!

Prince Jackson

Prince Jackson, 24, is the oldest child of the legendary singer Michael Jackson and his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe. Michael and Debbie divorced in 1999, and the singer got custody of the kids. Prince was just 12 years old when his father died in 2009. After the tragedy, Prince tried to live as normal a life as possible. He attended college at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Prince has also become involved with charity work: the end of 2020, he worked with Heal Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Baseball Foundation to bring toys to children in need during the holidays. He also carries on his father’s legacy by hosting the annual “Thriller Night Halloween Party” at the Jackson family’s home in California for charity.

Paris Jackson

Paris, 23, is Michael and Debbie’s second child, who was born just one year after her older brother. Paris is probably the most famous of all 26 Jackson grandkids. She released her first single, “Let Down,” in October 2020. The following month, her debut solo album Wilted dropped. The 11-track album was inspired by Paris’ relationship with former The Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn, whom she split from in August 2020 after two years of dating. Paris and Gabriel had their own Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, that finished filming before they broke up. Aside from music, Paris has worked in modeling and acting. She played Maya in the first season of the American Horror Story spinoff series, American Horror Stories.

Paris has had a tough road over the years. When she was 15, she attempted suicide while struggling with depression and drug addiction. She was then she to a therapeutic school in Utah for her sophomore year and half of junior year of high school. “It was great for me. I’m a completely different person,” she told Rolling Stone in 2017. In March 2019, Paris shot down a TMZ report that said the singer attempted suicide and was placed on psychiatric hold. “F*** you you f****** liars,” she said in a tweet to the outlet. A source later told HollywoodLife that Paris was “really hurt and upset” about the alleged incorrect report.

Blanket ‘Bigi’ Jackson

Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is Michael’s youngest son. He was born via surrogate on February 21, 2002, and the identity of his mother remains unknown to the public. He gained notoriety as a child, in part because of his unique nickname Blanket, though he now goes by Bigi. Unlike his older siblings, Bigi has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but he’s occasionally seen out and about. In 2019, he appeared on the first episode of a YouTube movie review show on his older brother’s channel to discuss Avengers: Endgame along with their cousin, Taj Jackson. A few days prior, Bigi attended Prince’s graduation from Loyola Marymount University.

On Halloween 2021, Bigi made a rare public appearance when speaking to Good Morning Britain at his brother’s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California. Bigi spoke about how he’s using his platform to spread awareness about climate change.

Stacee Brown

Maureen “Rebbie” Jackson-Brown married her high school sweetheart, Nathaniel Brown, in 1968, and they had three children together. The pair’s oldest daughter is Stacee Brown, who was born on May 5, 1971. Stacee, now 50, keeps a fairly low profile. She is married to Rex Salas, and they have a son London Blue Salas, who was born on July 25, 2005. Stacee tragically lost her father when Nathaniel died of cancer on January 6, 2013.

Yashi Brown

Yashi Brown is Rebbie and Nathaniel’s second oldest daughter, born on Oct. 5, 1977. Yashi is an author, singer, poet, and public speaker, according to her website. She is very involved in mental health advocacy, and often talks about her own past struggles with bipolar depression and mania symptoms in interviews and speeches. As her website says, Yashi notably participated in former President Barack Obama’s 2013 National Dialogue on Mental Illness campaign following the tragic Sandy Hook shooting. In 2016, Yashia, her mother Rebbie and sister Stacee were all awarded the Special Recognition Voice Award for their work in mental health awareness leadership.

Austin Brown

Austin Brown is Rebbie and Nathaniel’s only son and their youngest child. He was born on Nov. 22, 1985. Like many of his family members, Austin is a singer-songwriter. Some of his notable music work includes his single “Smile,” his extended play “Canyon Sessions,” and his mixtape trailer Highway 85. Austin has also worked as a record producer. He’s credited as a writer and producer on Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross‘ 2018 debut EP. He appeared on the couple’s E! reality show several times while working with them. Austin was also involved in Macy Gray‘s 2018 album Ruby.

Siggy Jackson

Sigmund “Siggy” Jackson Jr. is the oldest child of Jackie Jackson and his ex-wife, Enid Arden Spann. Siggy was born on June 29, 1977, and he was around 22 years old when his mother died of a brain aneurysm. Siggy has been married to Toyia Parker since 2017 and they have three children: Jared, Kai-Ari, and Skyy.

Brandi Jackson

Brandi Jackson is Jackie and Enid’s second child, who was born on Feb. 6, 1982. Brandi, 39, vehemently defended her uncle Michael after the release of the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland documentary, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck alleged that the singer sexually abused them as children. Brandi claimed that she dated Wade and has accused him of lying about the alleged abuse. Brandi also claimed that Wade was responsible for breaking up Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, though this was never confirmed.

Jaylen & River Jackson

Jaylen Jackson and River Jackson are the twins who Jackie shares with his third wife, Emily Besselink, who he married in 2012. They were born on December 31, 2013. The twins are rarely seen in public, though Jackie does share images of the boys on Instagram from time to time.

Taj Jackson

Katherine’s son, Tito Jackson, had three sons of his own with his late wife, Dee Dee Martes. The oldest is a son, Taj Jackson, who was born on Aug. 4, 1973. Taj is a singer and is part of the R&B/pop group 3T with his brothers Taryll and T.J. They started the group in the mid-1990s and were mentored by Michael. They’ve released three studio albums — Brotherhood (1995), Identity (2004) and Chapter III (2015) — and numerous singles. Taj and his brothers also appeared on the 2015 reality tv series The Jacksons: The Next Generation.

Taryll Jackson

Tito and Dee Dee’s second oldest son is Taryll Jackson. Taryll was born on Aug. 8, 1975. He is a member of the group 3T alongside his two brothers. Taryll also ventured into a solo music career when he released his LP Crazy Love in 2019. He then performed his first solo live show Melkweg in Amsterdam in June 2019. Per his website, Taryll’s “mission in life is to implement the values and lessons he was brought up with.” He has two sons with his girlfriend Breana Cabral.

TJ Jackson

Tito and Dee Dee’s youngest son is TJ Jackson, who was born on July 16, 1978. TJ, 43, has been a member of 3T since 1994. He appeared on The Jacksons: The Next Generation with his brothers and other family members. TJ dated Kim Kardashian while they were in high school. After his uncle Michael died, TJ and his grandmother were granted guardianship of the pop star’s kids. He later became sole guardian of Blanket. TJ has been married to Frances Casey since 2007 and they have four children together, Royal, 22, Dee Dee, 13, Jo Jo, 11, and Rio, 6. TJ also has two step kids, Sage and Lexci, who are Frances’ kids from a past relationship.

Jermaine “Jay” Jackson Jr.

Jermaine Jackson Jr., who goes by Jay Jackson, is Jermaine Jackson’s oldest child, who he shares with ex-wife, Hazel Gordy. Jay was born on Jan. 27, 1977. He is now 44 years old and has been in a longterm relationship with Asa Soltan Rahmati, who was a main cast member on Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset for the first six seasons. Jay and Asa share 4-year-old son Soltan Soul Jackson.

Autumn Jackson

Jermaine and Hazel’s second child is a girl named Autumn Jackson, who was born on June 16, 1978. Autumn is married to producer Narinder Singh. She will occasionally post on her Instagram page.

Jaimy Jackson

Jaimy Jackson is Jermaine and Hazel’s youngest child, born March 17, 1987. Jaimy is now 34 years old and he keeps a very low profile, unlike some of his siblings and cousins. It is unclear if he is married or has children.

Jeremy Jackson

Jeremy Maldonado Jackson is Jermaine’s first child with Margaret Maldonado, who he dated from 1986 until 1993. Jeremy was born on Dec. 26, 1986. Jeremy is rarely seen in public, and it’s unknown what the does in his career or where he’s living.

Jourdynn Jackson

Jermaine had a second child with Margaret, as well. Their son Jourdynn Jackson, was born on Jan. 5, 1989. Jourdynn is married to Marike Le Roux.

Jaafar Jackson

With Alejandra Oaziaza, Jermaine had two more children. Jermaine and Alejandra started dating while she was still in a relationship with his brother, Randy Jackson, and they were married from 1995 until 2003. The pair’s first son was Jaafar Jackson, who was born on July 25, 1996. Jaafar, 25, has pursued a career in music like many of his relatives. His debut single “Got Me Singing” came out on June 28, 2019. He also released an accompanying music video. Jaafar has had a great mentor in his father for his music. He writes on his website about Jermaine, “We always speak, every day, we always share ideas and talk about music so he is always there for me and I am more than lucky to have that.”

Jermajesty Jackson

Jermajesty Jackson is Jermaine’s second child with Alejandra. He was born on Oct. 7, 2000. Jermajesty, 21, is extremely active on Instagram. He regularly shares photos on his account from his travel adventures. He also occasionally shares images of some of his other family members, including his father and grandmother.

Valencia Jackson

Katherine’s son, Marlon Jackson, had three children. He married his girlfriend, Carol Ann Parker, when he was just 18 years old. They had their first child, a daughter, Valencia Jackson, on Dec. 18, 1976. Valencia, 44, has appeared on television on several shows with her relatives. She was married to Chris Laniak, but they got divorced in 2009. The exes share two kids: son Noah, 15, and daughter Sophia, 13.

Brittny Jackson

Brittny Jackson is Marlon and Carol’s second daughter, who was born on Sept. 4, 1978. Brittny, 43, keeps an extremely low profile. She is married to Mario Sanchez and they have four kids: Phoenix Sanchez, Savanna Sanchez, Summer Sanchez and Scott Sanchez.

Marlon Jackson Jr.

Marlon and Carol’s third child is a son, Marlon Jackson Jr. He was born on Sept. 23, 1981. The 40-year-old appeared in several Jackson family reality shows, including 2009’s The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty and 1998’s Famous Families. Beyond that, Marlon Jr. has stayed pretty under the radar despite being from such a public family.

Genevieve Jackson

Before Alejandra got together with Jermaine, she had two children with Randy Jackson. Their oldest is a daughter named Genevieve Jackson, who was born on Dec. 3, 1989. Genevieve, 31, has taken up a career in the music industry as well. She documents much of her life on her instagram page, which has over 35,000 followers. Per her IG bio, she works for Kobalt Music.

Steven Randall Jackson Jr.

Randy’s second child with Alejandra is a son, Steven Randall Jackson Jr.. He was born on Oct. 3, 1992. He goes by Randy Jackson Jr. and he works as a producer in Los Angeles for ABC and Hulu, according to his Instagram bio. Randy Jackson Jr. has a fairly big social media following with over 50,000 followers on IG and more than 60,000 followers on Twitter.

Stevanna Jackson

After splitting from Alejandra, Randy was married to Eliza Shaffy from 1989 until 1992. Their daughter, Stevanna Jackson, was born on June 17, 1990. Stevanna is now 31 years old and she works as an actress. Her most notable role was as Tasha on Zoey-101. She also appeared on the sitcom The Tracy Morgan Show and in the 2016 TV movie The Wrong Child.

Eissa Al Mana

Katherine’s famous daughter, Janet Jackson, did not have her first child until she was 50 years old. Janet started dating Wissam Al Mana in 2010 and they privately got married in 2012. Their son, Eissa Al Mana, was born in Jan. 2017, but Janet and Wissam split later that year. Eissa is now 4 years old, and Janet has proudly been a doting, single mommy to her baby boy. In a November 2019 interview with Carrie & Tommy, Janet said her son’s inherited the Jackson family’s musical talent. “He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch,” she said. ” He even does this thing that my brother [Michael Jackson] did from ‘They Don’t Care About Us,’ the march and the hand. He does a few things. He does the head [movement]. He loves ‘Smooth Criminal’ and the ‘Oooo.’ ”