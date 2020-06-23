Paris Jackson Makes Her Music Debut With The Soundflowers & Fans Rave Over Her ‘Amazing Voice’

The ‘King Of Pop’s daughter is about to become ‘The Queen Of Indie-Folk.’ Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn — aka The SoundFlowers — just put out their first EP and fans love how ‘beautiful’ she sounds.

It’s 2020, and another member of the Jackson family has embarked on a music career. The Soundflowers – the indie-folk duo consisting of Gabriel Glenn and Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson – released their self-titled debut EP on June 23. It’s not the Motown R&B or pop that her family is known for, but Paris has proven time and time again that she’s fearless when it comes to carving her own path. The Soundflowers consists of five songs full of indie-folk goodness. Tracks like “Best Version Of Myself” and “Geronimo” are very much in the vein of the Laurel Canyon/Joni Mitchell/Bob Dylan/Neil Young/Laurel Canyon in the 1960s/70s singer-songwriter scene, a tone that matches Paris’s known hippie vibe. However, there are a few dashes of modern dream-pop (think Tame Impala) on tracks like “Notes On A Ghost” and “In The Blue.”

The immediate reaction from fans was positive. “Just listened to @ParisJackson and Gabriel Glenn’s duo The Soundflowers, wonderful job! Especially ‘In the Blue’ Now I’m waiting for the complete album. Keep going guys!” one fan tweeted. “ ‘Geronimo’ makes me so emotional,” another listener tweeted, adding, “You have such a beautiful amazing voice @ParisJackson [one[ that blends so much with GG’s amazing voice. Gosh, your music is on fire love it! He is so proud of you for sure Red heart soar high princess.”

wow, the soundflowers ep is amazing it actually made me tear up i’m so excited for paris — 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓁𝓎; BLM (@ThatMoonwalker) June 23, 2020

“I started writing around 13 when I bought myself a guitar, but I didn’t really start sharing or recording it until I met Gabriel,” Paris said in a statement announcing the band’s debut. Paris and Glenn first connected when she caught a performance of his rock band TrashDogs at the LA’s legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill. The two connected on numerous levels, and it wasn’t long before they were making beautiful music together – literally. “We showed each other songs and even wrote a few on the spot. Everything fit together so naturally, from our voices to our songwriting style. I had never met someone who fits so perfectly with my sound,” said Glenn in the announcement.

Paris gave fans a preview of the EP in a June 16 Instagram post. “So insanely excited to share the news that my band’s EP that we’ve been talking about for the last two years is finally ready to be released next week on June 23rd. We’re so eternally grateful for every one of you and all of the support and love you’ve shared with us. I really hope you guys enjoy it (sic),” wrote Paris. She also announced that they were going to plan a merch line, with proceeds from sales going towards the Black Women Lead organization, as well as the Black Voters Matter Fund.

For those who want to see how this EP and The Soundsflowers happened, the creative process was documented in Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. The Facebook Watch original docuseries follows the launch of their band, Paris dealing with the “pressure” of living up to being the daughter of Michael Jackson, and how she was able to find her own voice as a musician.