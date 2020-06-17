Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is following in his footsteps by making a giant leap into the music industry.

Like father, like daughter. Paris Jackson, 22, Michael Jackson‘s eldest child, announced the release of her band The Soundflowers’ debut EP on Tuesday, June 16, that included an audio snippet of what fans can expect. “So insanely excited to share the news that my bands EP that we’ve been talking about for the last two years is finally ready to be released next week on June 23rd. We’re so eternally grateful for every one of you and all of the support and love you’ve shared with us,” she happily captioned. “I really hope you guys enjoy it.”

Paris also revealed that The Soundflowers will be supporting organizations, like The Black Voters Matter Fund and Black Women Lead, with the EP’s release “in solidarity”. She, along with many other celebrities like Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande and Machine Gun Kelly, have been spotted out protesting across The United States in the aftermath of George Floyd‘s controversial death.

The Soundflowers are made up of only two people: Paris and her longtime boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. They often posts pics and videos of them performing either on stage or in the privacy of their own homes on their ever growing Instagram page.

Paris and Gabriel were first pictured together in August 2018 when they performed at a cancer benefit in California. Both of them were shy about revealing details regarding their blossoming relationship but things took a quick turn for the PDA in early 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in Hollywood.

“Paris is doing really, really well. She and Gabriel are crazy in love and very happy together,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to Hollywood Life in November 2019. “She has found her voice and her confidence with music, she’s pretty much constantly writing songs. She still has an interest in acting but it’s definitely takes second place to her music now. And it’s the same with modeling, she’s still enjoys it and she’ll take on certain projects but it’s much less of a priority to her now compared to music. Being with Gabriel and making music with him has changed her priorities because now she has the confidence to really go after a career in music.”