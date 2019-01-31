Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn: Why They Went Public With Romance After Initially Denying It

Paris Jackson and her bandmate Gabriel Glenn haven’t been shy about showing affection lately. And now, the once coy couple has stopped trying to hide their love.

Paris Jackson, 20, and her bandmate in The Soundlowers, Gabriel Glenn, were first pictured together in Aug. 2018, when they performed at a cancer benefit in California. Although the pair was quick to deny rumors that they were dating, they’ve recently gotten VERY relaxed about showing off their PDA. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Paris is “so happy” with her new man she just can’t hide it.

“Paris is telling friends she is happier than ever with Gabriel ( Glenn),” reveals the source. “ Paris and Gabriel wanted to keep their relationship private for quite some time, but now that they’ve been spotted cuddling, holding hands and kissing so publicly, they’ve decided to take the relationship full fledged public. It’s obvious to those around Paris just how happy she is and they all know it’s in large part to Gabriel . Paris is a very private person which is why she wanted to try to keep her relationship on the down low and even denied it to several people who asked, stating she and Gabriel were just friends, but she can’t contain her love and happiness any longer and she feels really good about it all.” Awe, we love knowing that Paris is so happy.