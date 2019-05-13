Blanket Jackson, 17, Seen In New Rare Photo As He Celebrates Brother Prince’s College Graduation

Blanket Jackson usually keeps out of the spotlight, but he made an exception to see his big brother, Prince Jackson, graduate from college.

Prince Michael Jackson‘s college graduation was a family affair, and his group of proud attendees at the ceremony included his younger brother, “Blanket” Jackson. Michael Jackson‘s 17-year-old son isn’t seen in public very often, so it’s crazy to see how much he’s grown. Prince shared a sweet set of photos on Instagram from his big day at Loyola Marymount University, and one showed him with his arm around Blanket while he was still in his cap and gown. Blanket is the typical teen, showing little emotion while his older brother beams. He’s also in the back of a big group shot of Prince surrounded by family and friends. You can see them in the Instagram post below; Blanket is in the sixth and seventh photos!

While his sister Paris Jackson, 21, wasn’t at his graduation from the university’s school of business, Prince had plenty of other family members there to cheer him on, including grandma Katherine Jackson, and plenty of his famous uncles. He actually credited his uncles TJ Jackson, Taryll Jackson, and Taj Jackson with giving him the motivation to finish his schooling. “But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit,” he wrote in his caption. TJ wrote back, “I love you Prince. Words can’t express. We will always be supporting you. Always. “Dedication and Discipline” …That right there is where it’s at. The world is yours. Dream Big and Impact This World!!!”

Taj wrote, “So proud of you. You are inspiring me to go back and finish at LMU too 😊.” And aunt Latoya Jackson commented, “Congrats Prince I’m so proud of you!!! You have grown immensely in such a short time, highly intelligent with great wit! You can do whatever you want in life, the world is now yours!!! Love you! 😘.”

We rarely get to see Blanket, but he has been popping up more, lately. Prince shared a pic of him at an Avengers: Endgame screening recently, which intrigued fans. It’s actually all thanks to Prince that Blanket’s coming out of his shell, a source close to their family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Blanket looks up to Prince so much. Prince has really taken his brother under his wing and is his main role model,” the family insider said. “Prince really protects his brother as they have a real close bond. They go through life as a team.” He does still prefer staying out of the spotlight, but with his brother’s encouragement, we may see more of Blanket in the years to come.