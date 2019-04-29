Michael Jackson’s Son, Blanket, 17, Looks All Grown Up In Rare Photo Posted By Brother Prince

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Blanket, doesn’t show his face in public very often, but we caught a glimpse of him when he showed up to an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ screening.

The gang’s all here! Blanket, AKA Prince Michael Jackson II enjoyed a fun night out at the movies with a large group of friends, marking a rare appearance for the 17-year-old boy. In a photo posted by his older brother, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., he was all smiles as he attended a screening of Avengers: Endgame. The youngest son of the late Michael Jackson showed his love for the Marvel franchise with a t-shirt that had the brand name scrolled across the front. Blanket, or Bigi as he is called these days, sported his signature long hair, and appeared to be having a ball with his friend group.

Fans were loving the photo featuring the two brothers, but especially took notice of Bigi. “BABYYYYYYY😍😫🔥❤️ my Bigi” one excited fan wrote. “BABY BIGI OMG 💞💞💞💕💕💕” another comment read. “I know i’m weird but i CANT tell you how much i missed him. OMFGGGGGGGGG LIKE THIS MADE MY NIGHT LITERALLY. I NEED SOME HOLY WATER,” another stan raved. “Everyone is noticing bigi only lol,” one couldn’t help but notice.

While the outing was somewhat of a family affair, Paris Jackson, 21, was missing from the snapshot. While her brothers tend to fly under the radar, Paris has been jet setting around the globe with her band, The Soundflowers. Hopefully it’s only a matter of time before we catch a glimpse of all three siblings together!

Just like the rest of us, it looks like the Jackson brothers are obsessed with the Avengers films! We love this rare sighting of Bigi, and more importantly – how happy he looks! Bigi can be seen smack in the middle of the photo above.