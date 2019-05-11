Michael Jackson’s Son Prince, 22, Graduates From College — See Proud Pic Of Loyola Marymount Grad

Prince Michael Jackson is officially a college graduate. He got his degree on May 11 and we’ve got the proud pic of him in his cap and gown.

While his younger sister Paris, 21, gets tons of media attention for her singing and modeling careers, the late Michael Jackson‘s eldest son Prince has quietly kept his nose in the books for the past four years and is now a proud college graduate. He got his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from LA’s Loyola Marymount University on May 11 and his cousin TJ Jackson was so happy for him. He attended the graduation ceremony and posed for a photo alongside the 22-year-old as he wore his cap and gown.

“Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. # graduation # congrats # proudcousin” TJ, 40, captioned the pic with the thrilled new grad. Over on his Instagram, Prince shared IG stories during the ceremony, noting how hot it was in his black cap and gown under the bright LA sun.

He shared videos of his classmates being called up to receive their diplomas, and when he got back to his chair from receiving his own, he showed that the red envelope was empty! That’s because universities usually hand out the actual printed out diplomas at a later date. Still he noted in one vid that his tassle was now on the other side of his cap, proving he was officially a college graduate.

Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. 📚 🎉 🍾 #graduation #congrats #proudcousin pic.twitter.com/Ij2I2TDZb8 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) May 11, 2019

Following the graduation ceremony, Prince showed fans that he rode his beloved motorcycle there as he was out of his cap and gown and in a black tank top ready to ride away from the Westchester, CA campus. Once he got home he shared a video of how he bought a LMU Alumni mug by accident three years ago and now he was taking his first sip of coffee from it now that he was an official school alum. He wrote on the video “Finally earned this sip” as he smacked his lips in contentment.