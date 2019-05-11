See Pic
Hollywood Life

Michael Jackson’s Son Prince, 22, Graduates From College — See Proud Pic Of Loyola Marymount Grad

Prince Michael Jackson
Shutterstock
Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson, Paris Jackson From left, Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson and Paris Jackson arrive on stage at the Michael Forever the Tribute Concert, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Records filed by Jackson's estate executors in a Los Angeles probate court show that nearly $20 million was paid to support Katherine Jackson and her three grandchildren now in her care in the first three and a half years after her son Michael Jackson's death in June 2009. The payments by his estate to his mother and children have paid for everything from school tuition, tutors, vacations, the rental of a mansion and paying off the Jacksons' longtime family home located in Encino Michael Jackson-Legal Woes
Paris Jackson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *10107649dc
Michael Joseph Jackson Jr Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration, Las Vegas, USA - 29 Aug 2018
Prince Michael Jackson II Michael Jackson handprint ceremony, Los Angeles, America - 26 Jan 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Prince Michael Jackson is officially a college graduate. He got his degree on May 11 and we’ve got the proud pic of him in his cap and gown.

While his younger sister Paris, 21, gets tons of media attention for her singing and modeling careers, the late Michael Jackson‘s eldest son Prince has quietly kept his nose in the books for the past four years and is now a proud college graduate. He got his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from LA’s Loyola Marymount University on May 11 and his cousin TJ Jackson was so happy for him. He attended the graduation ceremony and posed for a photo alongside the 22-year-old as he wore his cap and gown.

“Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. #graduation #congrats #proudcousin” TJ, 40, captioned the pic with the thrilled new grad. Over on his Instagram, Prince shared IG stories during the ceremony, noting how hot it was in his black cap and gown under the bright LA sun.

He shared videos of his classmates being called up to receive their diplomas, and when he got back to his chair from receiving his own, he showed that the red envelope was empty! That’s because universities usually hand out the actual printed out diplomas at a later date. Still he noted in one vid that his tassle was now on the other side of his cap, proving he was officially a college graduate.

Following the graduation ceremony, Prince showed fans that he rode his beloved motorcycle there as he was out of his cap and gown and in a black tank top ready to ride away from the Westchester, CA campus. Once he got home he shared a video of how he bought a LMU Alumni mug by accident three years ago and now he was taking his first sip of coffee from it now that he was an official school alum. He wrote on the video “Finally earned this sip” as he smacked his lips in contentment.