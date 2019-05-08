Prince Michael Jackson, 22: Inside Michael’s Eldest Son’s ‘Low-Key’ Life 10 Years After His Death

“Prince usually goes by his given name Michael, or even Mike sometimes, and he lives a very low key life on the Westside of Los Angeles,” our source says. “If you met him, and didn’t know who he was, you would never in a million years guess that he was this rich celebrity kid. He’s so down to earth, he doesn’t wear fancy clothes or flash his money around.”

But don’t worry, Prince isn’t totally depriving himself. “He does love Harley Davidson motorcycles, he’s got a few of those. That’s about the only thing he really indulges in,” our source reveals. “His motorcycles and his two dogs are probably his biggest passions. He loves to ride his motorcycles, every day if the weather will let him. And he’s the best dog dad. It’s very sweet to see how much he loves his dogs.”

Another thing that’s totally normal about Prince – he’s been attending Loyola Marymount University since 2016 and that’s where he met his current girlfriend, says the family friend. “He’s got a serious girlfriend that he’s very much in love with. They’ve been together for a couple of years now, but he’s very private about her identity. He’s protective of her. They met at school and he seems very happy with her.”